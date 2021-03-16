MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Applications For The Clio Art Fair Are Open

Applications For The Clio Art Fair Are Open

Calling all artists the early bird deadline for The Clio Art Fair are open to apply. The deadline for the early bird applications is by Monday, April 5th, 2021. Applying by this date means you don’t have to pay the marketing fees ($150.00). Admitted Artists must complete the processing fee by Monday April 12th,  2021 or they will lose any right to be included in the Clio Art Fair being held on Clio Art Fair New York City (September 9-12, 2021)
and Clio Art Fair Los Angeles (February 10-13, 2022)

The Clio Art Fair is an international contemporary art fair staged bi-annually in New York City. It focuses on independent visual artists, without any exclusive NYC gallery representation.

The purpose of the fair is to bring together artists and curators, collectors and art critics without any long term mediator.

The Clio Art Fair was started in 2014 by art dealer and philanthropist Alessandro Berni. The name comes from Clio or Kleio, one of the nine muses in Greek mythology, representing history. Etymologically derived from the Greek root κλέω/κλείω: “to celebrate,” or “to make famous.” 

In its inaugural year, displayed 33 artists representing 16 countries. In 2017, three years after its founding, the fair became bi-annual. In 2018, the fair moved to the 335 west 35th street, New York, NY allowing it to expand both its exhibitor base and floor space. In 2019 and 2020 the fair has been hosted at 550 West 29th street, New York, NY 1001. The October 2020 edition has been suspended because of the COVID-19 emergency.

Related Items
Art

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Art

A Treasured Van Gogh, JAY-Z’s New Cognac, David Bowie, Andy Warhol’s Endangered Species and More

Suzanna BowlingMarch 13, 2021
Read More

Japan Great Job Market For A Celebrity Photographer

WriterMarch 4, 2021
Read More

Coming to the Midnight Moment….Lake

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 24, 2021
Read More

Enter the World of Van Gogh

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 21, 2021
Read More

Artist Gabriela Gil Celebrates Her First New York Solo Art Exhibition “Time and Space”

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

On Display at MoMA

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 6, 2021
Read More

Love Letters in Times Square

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

A Wall of Flesh Wall In Times Square

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

Art on The Avenue

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 24, 2021
Read More