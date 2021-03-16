Applications For The Clio Art Fair Are Open

Calling all artists the early bird deadline for The Clio Art Fair are open to apply. The deadline for the early bird applications is by Monday, April 5th, 2021. Applying by this date means you don’t have to pay the marketing fees ($150.00). Admitted Artists must complete the processing fee by Monday April 12th, 2021 or they will lose any right to be included in the Clio Art Fair being held on Clio Art Fair New York City (September 9-12, 2021)

and Clio Art Fair Los Angeles (February 10-13, 2022)

The Clio Art Fair is an international contemporary art fair staged bi-annually in New York City. It focuses on independent visual artists, without any exclusive NYC gallery representation.

The purpose of the fair is to bring together artists and curators, collectors and art critics without any long term mediator.

The Clio Art Fair was started in 2014 by art dealer and philanthropist Alessandro Berni. The name comes from Clio or Kleio, one of the nine muses in Greek mythology, representing history. Etymologically derived from the Greek root κλέω/κλείω: “to celebrate,” or “to make famous.”

In its inaugural year, displayed 33 artists representing 16 countries. In 2017, three years after its founding, the fair became bi-annual. In 2018, the fair moved to the 335 west 35th street, New York, NY allowing it to expand both its exhibitor base and floor space. In 2019 and 2020 the fair has been hosted at 550 West 29th street, New York, NY 1001. The October 2020 edition has been suspended because of the COVID-19 emergency.