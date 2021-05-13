Applying AI to Drupal & What Impact Smart Algorithms Could Have on Your Business

As a reliable enterprise-grade CMS, Drupal is primarily designed to organize and present content in the most logical and effective way and create fluid omnichannel digital experiences. By applying Artificial Intelligence algorithms to your Drupal-based business website, however, you can turn it into a proactive tool capable of interacting with your potential customers, identifying patterns in their behavior and leveraging the data for targeted marketing and subsequent revenue growth. The question is, what are the 3rd-party AI solutions and software libraries that Drupal developers have in the toolbox today and which of those would provide the most value to your company?

Best AI Tools to Smarten Up a Drupal-based Business Website

Drupal produces well-structured information – and that’s why the CMS has synergy with Artificial Intelligence algorithms which feed off data to make decisions without human interference.

Instead of building custom AI solutions to enhance a business website, companies can now make use of open-source modules and libraries available to the Drupal community.

Some of the modules we’ll enumerate below are not covered by Drupal security advisory policy, so your development team may need additional time to check the open source software for publicly disclosed vulnerabilities.

Visual Content Management Tools Powered by the Image Recognition Technology

Trained on vast amounts of data, smart image recognition solutions can perform multi-criteria analysis, arrange pictures uploaded by users in categories, automatically place controversial content in moderation mode for human review and identify people and objects in photographs. The AI tools can also assist your marketing team and registered website users in image editing – for example, cropping avatars and background pictures.

Some of the most accurate and easily customizable image editing programs available to Drupaldevelopers today include Google Vision API and the Azure Cognitive Services API; the latter is in fact a set of four Machine Learning-based modules supporting face and emotion recognition and visual data processing and categorization.

The digital imaging tools can be a useful add-on to e-commerce websites which utilize user-generated content (UGC), news portals that accept guest posts and community-driven forums.

Marketing Automation Solutions with NLP Capabilities

The Drupal community continues to develop new Natural Language Processing (NLP)-powered modules that facilitate a plethora of content management processes such as the extraction of keywords and tags from text, text summarization and generation and duplicate content detection.

The sleek Automatic Alternative Text module, for example, automatically produces alt attributes for images left unattended by contributors and content managers and even translates alternative text into foreign languages. OpenCalais, an NLP-based module integrated with a tagging engine, creates rich metadata for the content you use on your website. The self-learning MLTag module with built-in NLP libraries will automatically suggest tags to users based on article contents. Your marketing team can also benefit from using the SendPulse module designed to automate SMS and email marketing campaigns and increase email open rates by up to 60%.

The adoption of AI-powered content management and marketing tools will help your company get your website team out of a creative rut and craft more personalized experiences for your customers.

Virtual Assistants Built with Advanced Cognitive Computing Technologies

Chatbots – lightweight conversational programs that can be seamlessly merged into a popular messenger, custom mobile application or web CMS – will be implemented by 80% of businesses by 2020.

Bot cognitive abilities may range from identifying keywords in customer queries and mining website data to NLP-assisted text analysis uncovering customer intent. Even though chatbots often require human supervision, modern virtual assistants can perfectly deal with up to 80% of Tier 1 customer support questions, thus enabling your team to focus on more creative tasks.

There are several Drupal modules supporting cost-effective chatbot development. These includeChatbot API that facilitates the integration of 3rd-party chatbot and voice assistant solutions including Alexa and Dialogflow into a decoupled Drupal website and the Acobot AI Live Chat module which allows developers to create self-learning bots capable of parsing website content and guiding visitors to relevant products and blog entries.

Conversational UIs are a future-proof tool for customer-centric companies that understand the contemporary business environment and are ready to switch from “always on” to “always on demand”.

How Can Your Company Benefit from Integrating AI into Your Drupal Website?

Free up your editorial, marketing and customer support teams. The current level of Artificial Intelligence development by no means allows programmers to teach your Drupal website to think and behave like a human. Having said that, smart algorithms are getting better at automating narrow content management and customer service tasks – and there are ready-made tools to help your company achieve the goal.

Deliver the ultimate user experience. The vast benefits of incorporating AI into a Drupal-based business website include – but are not limited to – effortless content management and publishing, the 24/7 approach to customer service, improved targeting and connecting customer touchpoints.

Identify trends in customer behavior. 80% of all digital data generated by businesses is unstructured and, therefore, underutilized. Artificial Intelligence is the very tool that can help your company map the digital customer journey based on historical data, come up with relevant product and service recommendations and optimize your marketing budget.

Increase eCommercee conversion rates and revenue. AI implementation in eCommerce can potentially grow the global eCommerce market profitability by 59% in just 15 years – thanks to advanced lead generation, predictive analytics, on-point service and the ultimate upselling opportunities.

Andrei Klubnikin is a Content Management Team Lead at ITRex. He has 8 years of experience in B2B marketing. His mission is to investigate how emerging technologies are changing businesses and help non-technical users navigate the increasingly complex digital landscape.