MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Front and Center with Magda Katz

April Showers Bring May Flowers

April Showers Bring May Flowers

The city is alive with flowers. According to Mayor Bill de Blasio New York City will fully reopen starting July 1st.

“We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters, full strength.”

However, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would like to see the city reopen before the date pitched by de Blasio. “I don’t want to wait that long. I think if we do what we have to do we can reopen earlier.”

Restaurants, gyms, shops, hair salons and arenas will open at full capacity. Smaller theaters could reopen over the summer and Broadway by September. Schools will be back at “full strength” in the fall.

Related Items
Front and Center with Magda Katz

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

Related Items

More in Front and Center with Magda Katz

Travis Andrade’s Short Film Wesley Highlights the Impact of Pervasive Gun Culture on American Boys

Magda KatzApril 25, 2021
Read More

Charles Wahl’s ‘The Mohel’ Focuses on the Financial and Family Pressure Leading up to a Brit Milah Ceremony

Magda KatzMarch 29, 2021
Read More

From SNL to A Solo Album Robert Bannon Says Never Give Up On Your Dream

Suzanna BowlingMarch 3, 2021
Read More

Meet Melissa Li and Kit Yan This Years Kleban Winners For Most Promising Musical Theatre Librettist

Suzanna BowlingMarch 3, 2021
Read More

Artists in Residence Songs Dealing With These Times: Laura Osnes

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 25, 2020
Read More

Meet 4 Time Grammy Award Winner Deniece Williams

Magda KatzSeptember 13, 2020
Read More

Joyce Bulifant Talks About The Happiest Millionaire to My Four Hollywood Husbands at The Lambs

Magda KatzMay 10, 2020
Read More

Ben Folds Helps End APAP on a High Note

Magda KatzJanuary 22, 2020
Read More

The Guitar Mash Up Story

Magda KatzNovember 18, 2019
Read More