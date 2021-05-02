April Showers Bring May Flowers

The city is alive with flowers. According to Mayor Bill de Blasio New York City will fully reopen starting July 1st.

“We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters, full strength.”

However, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would like to see the city reopen before the date pitched by de Blasio. “I don’t want to wait that long. I think if we do what we have to do we can reopen earlier.”

Restaurants, gyms, shops, hair salons and arenas will open at full capacity. Smaller theaters could reopen over the summer and Broadway by September. Schools will be back at “full strength” in the fall.