Arash Hadipour Niktarash throws light on the essence of dietary supplements

Dietary supplements can have multiple benefits for your health. However, taking the supplements can also pose a risk to your body. Therefore you must review health supplements to guarantee safety and efficiency. The majority of people consumes health supplements and recommends the same to their near and dear ones. It is essential to consult your doctor before consuming any health product so that you can strike a balance between the nutrients and consumption of your food.

Know about your health supplements, says Arash Hadipour Niktarash

Health supplements consist of several nutrients and a few acids and enzymes. It is available to people in the form of liquids, powders, capsules, or tablets. While a few health supplements provide the essential nutrients that your body needs, others function as a medium to minimize disease. Research proves that consuming supplements is healthy unless you replace them with your meals.

Eating a variety of food items is crucial for overall well-being. Therefore you must not consume supplements as a complete meal making it a part of a healthful diet. Supplements do not diagnose or cure any disease. Therefore you should not take it for treating any ailment or go by any claims regarding prevention or cure of diseases, says Arash Hadipour Niktarash.

Risks involved

Some supplements can affect the biology of your body, thereby making it unsafe for your health. Supplements can be harmful and result in complication when consumed in the following ways

•​Consuming two or three supplements together.

•​Consuming supplements along with other prescription drugs.

•​Replacing medicines with dietary supplements.

•​Excessive consumption of any supplement.

Consuming any health product has undesired effects and can complicate your health if you have undergone surgery. Therefore it is crucial to consult your health expert regarding any supplements you are taking.

Here are a few health supplements that the majority uses for consumption

•Vitamin D– One of the most popular health products that people consume to improve bone health and other chronic ailments.

•Fish oil – This consists of Omega 3 supplements and is known for treating inflammatory ailments and mental health issues. Some people also consume fish oil supplements to maintain the muscles.

•Multivitamins- multivitamins are usual among people who are under a watchful diet. People use multivitamin tablets as a dietary supplement.

•Curcumin- a compound found in hub light turmeric that has anti-inflammatory properties. People usually take Curcumin supplements to treat diseases like arthritis, allergies, and depression.

• Probiotics – Such health supplements got consumed in large quantities earlier, but now it has become unpopular. Probiotics are not only found in supplements but also added to packaged foods such as cereals and snacks. It is said to have benefits for gastrointestinal issues. However, health care experts are skeptical regarding its effectiveness.

Play smart when consuming health supplements

It is sensible to use your brains before buying any supplement. You must conduct a survey and search for your product on the internet before consuming any supplement. Sometimes the claims of a particular company can be real. However, you must be mindful of few claims such as zero side effects or more efficient than medicines and so on. The correct way is to consult your healthcare expert if the product is safe and beneficial for your health.