MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Arcadia Earth: A New Multi-Sensory and AR Experience in Manhattan

Arcadia Earth is a large scale multi-sensorial journey through underwater worlds, fantasy lands, and inspirational art installations. Powered by augmented reality, virtual reality, projection mapping, and interactive environments, you, the explorer, will learn the biggest challenges of our planet and how small lifestyle changes will have a massive impact on its future.

Experience our planet like never before and uncover shocking truths about the planet and learn how you, as an individual, can have an impact on its future.

If you’re keen on learning more about sustainability and how it relates to helping to clean up our environment (and live in New York City), this is for you. With 15,000 square feet and offering 15 interactive rooms for visitors to explore through ecological issues like plastic pollution, food waste, climate change, and more.

Visit is a cave created from 44,000 recycled plastic bags, meant to represent the number New Yorkers go through in just one minute.

Located at 718 Broadway near East 8th Street. Until September 6th.

Entertainment

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

