Arcadia Earth Introduces HoloLens

HoloLens are augmented reality smart glasses engage visitors in a journey of planet Earth, with an ethereal orb as a guide to learning and taking action.

Rolling out this month, Arcadia Earth will be the first immersive environmental art exhibit to use HoloLens — Microsoft’s augmented reality headset that enables users to introduce interactive holograms into their real world experience. Users activate the world around them by looking in the direction of the holograms they see, bringing them to life and unlocking hidden gems, environmental facts, and lifelike animations. The exhibit is a great way for families and friends to immerse themselves into new views of our planet and give back to affiliated environmental organizations.

Arcadia Earth is a large scale multi-sensorial journey through underwater worlds, fantasy lands, through a inspirational art installations. Powered by augmented reality, virtual reality, projection mapping and interactive environments, you will learn how small lifestyle changes can have a massive impact on the future of our planet. This next-generation art exhibition, designed to reignite the conversation around today’s most pressing environmental issues, is the first augmented-reality journey through planet Earth.

Arcadia Earth is located at 718 Broadway off Washington Place.

