Are online casinos popular in the Australasia region?

Online casinos and the iGaming industry have managed to experience an unprecedented boom in recent times, with each year appearing to show huge amounts of growth due to a variety of different factors.

Australasia is one continent that has experienced its own boom in recent memory, although that still does leave the question about how popular is the region for online casino platforms? For this article, we took a look at the figures and potential reasons behind why countries such as New Zealand and Australia have shown that this form of virtual betting is near the top!

New Zealand

New Zealand might be one of the smaller countries in the world and certainly in comparison to neighbours Australia, however it is one that has clearly taken a shine to iGaming and has fully embraced it.

According to recent reports that have been created by the federal government’s Health Promotional Agency, 2018’s study had found that online betting was highly popular amongst adults within the country.

Over 520,000 New Zealand adults (13%) had participated in online gambling in 2018, whilst one in ten of those had gambled online that year alone. The research had shown that buying a Lotto New Zealand product had been the most popular form of wagering, although there has been significant movement in recent years in regard to online casino platforms.

Indeed, many have been able to find their favourite NZ online casino recently because these platforms have become even more accessible than before due to technological factors including their availability on smartphones and tablets via the use of downloadable apps or HTML5 technology. Additionally, many have grown to like the convenience that they provide, as well as the fact that they now have a lot more choices compared to what they had before.

Each of the reasons highlighted will help to explain why New Zealand has embraced online casinos but has Australia?

Australia

Aussies have actually perhaps embraced online gambling a lot more than their Kiwi counterparts, with those Down Under enjoying all forms including sports betting and slots machines (pokies).

According to research that has been completed, it is understood that over 80% of Australians have admitted to having engaged in some form of gambling activity on a regular basis, with many playing slots on a weekly basis as a form of entertainment. Furthermore, another recent study had found that the number of gamblers in the country had doubled in 2019.

Legislated across the 8 states of Australia, gambling is rather popular nationwide, despite the fact that there are so many different activities that can be participated in. Australians appear to like playing in the numerous different lotteries that are available, whilst also participating in prize-draws for charities.

To conclude, it is rather evident to see that online casinos are rather popular in the Australasia region, with residents in both New Zealand and Australia appearing to continue to regularly participate in gambling activities, including playing slots and other casino games on a rather regular basis.