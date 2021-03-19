Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?

Although YouTube is incredibly popular with internet users, there are several issues with the app. For instance, you cannot watch your favorite videos without advertisements, you can play your songs in the background, and you cannot download anything on your phone’s memory card. These issues frustrate users a lot, and there is no way for them to get around the problems without subscribing to the premium version of YouTube and paying a large fee.

You can find numerous good third-party software and applications which can let you resolve these issues. YouTube Vanced is the best among them. However, people can be worried about the safety of running this app. In this article, we will address this issue and explain why YouTube Vance is safe for use on Android phones.

Is there any cause for concern when using YouTube Vanced?

Several people admit that they are skeptical of using YouTube Vanced because it is not an official app. They are worried about getting quick updates and if the app will function at all. However, it is important to know that YouTube Vanced is an incredibly popular app and can run efficiently on your phone without any problem. So, you must not worry about such issues.

There is no problem with running YouTube Vanced on Android smartphones. The app will never hang or slow down your phone. You can easily update the app at periodic intervals to add new features and get better functionality. Thus, there is no issue with running the app on Android phones.

Background of YouTube Vanced

YouTube Vanced is a modified version of the official YouTube app. It was developed by Team XDA – a renowned team of android app developers. The central purpose of this app is to improve the features of the official YouTube app. The developers tweaked the original app to include several crucial features. The best part of YouTube Vanced is that it is completely free.

Some of the best features of YouTube Vanced

There are several impressive features in YouTube Vanced, and they are as follows:

Block advertisements

The most impressive feature of YouTube Vanced is that it lets you watch videos without any advertisements. YouTube bombards you with commercial advertisements, which can ruin your viewing experience. However, on YouTube Vanced, this issue is no longer there. You can watch videos for hours on end without seeing any commercial advertisement.

YouTube Vanced enhances downloads

You can download both music and videos in high definition quality from YouTube Vanced. The app is extremely efficient in this regard as it can download all your content in just a few seconds. There is also an option to download videos in mp3 format. This means that you can download only the music from music videos. So effectively, you will have a music streaming app on YouTube Vanced.

Play your videos in the background while multitasking

You can multitask with YouTube Vanced. YouTube Vanced lets you play your videos in the background, unlike the official YouTube app. This is a vital function because you need to have the app in the foreground to play videos on YouTube. This effectively means that you cannot use your phone for any other purpose when you watch videos. But YouTube Vanced removes this problem and lets you multitask. You can now play your music in the background while you do other work on your phone. This feature is completely free.

Sync your YouTube information on YouTube Vanced

You can easily load all your user information from the official YouTube app into YouTube Vanced. This way, you will get all your favorite playlists, dedicated video recommendations, channel subscriptions on Vanced easily, and watch them directly through the app. To do this, you will need to use your YouTube id and password for logging into your YouTube Vanced app. You will see all your videos from YouTube synced automatically on Vanced.

How can you update your YouTube Vanced application?

You can easily update your YouTube Vanced app. You can do it automatically through the app’s settings option, or you can do it manually by downloading the updates from the developers’ website directly and installing them. YouTube Vanced is not available for download on Google Play Store as it is a modded application, but you can easily get its APK file from different internet forums. You can also find the updates for this app on these forums.

Should you disable the official YouTube app and its updates?

You must uninstall all the updates to your official YouTube app and disable them on your phone before using YouTube Vanced. This is because YouTube Vanced is a modified version of the official app, and third-party developers create it. Hence, the official YouTube app will always carry updates that will seek to destabilize YouTube Vanced and hinder its functionality on your phone. So, if you want to have a smooth user experience on YouTube Vanced, you will need to disable the official YouTube app’s updates. Also, remember to disable the auto-update function of the official YouTube app in your phone’s settings.

Conclusion

For people who like to watch numerous videos on YouTube, YouTube Vanced is the best app. YouTube Vanced will let you stream YouTube videos in the same manner as the official YouTube app but without advertisements. There are a host of other features included also. These features are generally available only in the premium version of YouTube, which is quite expensive. You can easily download the app from various internet forums. You can use the app on any Android smartphone. You can also update the app easily like you would update any other app. It is, however, important to disable and uninstall all the updates of the official YouTube app before you use Vanced. Hopefully, the information in this article will help you to understand the unique features of Vanced launched by YouTube to benefit the users. So, get set, go and enjoy the remarkable benefits of this latest YouTube feature.