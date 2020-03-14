Are You Suffering From Broadway Withdrawl Go To Broadway Jackbox

Jimmy Award winner and Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman is hosting a series of online gaming sessions on YouTube featuring Broadway, LA performers, as well as participants who tune in. Broadway Jackbox will be streamed live and feature Broadway personalities playing games from developer Jackbox Games.

There are several opportunities for audience participation as viewers tune in.

In the first episode Will Roland, JL Beaty, Joshua Rush and Alex Boniello. Interestingly I learned Alex and his girlfriend April were producers of Hadestown.