Ariana DeBose Visits The RiseNY on Their First Anniversary

Emily Feldman’s The Best We Could needs suicide prevention counselors for the audience members leaving New York City Center, after each performance of Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere.

The play follows Thirty-six-year-old Ella (Aya Cash) who lives in L.A. and her parents Lou (Frank Wood) and Peg (Constance Shulman) who live in New Jersey. The family dog has died and Peg has blackmailed Ella into a cross-country drive with her father, to pick up the dog. All the family members are broken from life in some way.

In a strange way this play makes it seem that if we mess-up, there is nothing and we should either just end it or live in oblivion.

Peg is convinced that the drive will help both her daughter and her husband. Ella can not succeed in things that the world holds valuable and is cynical. Her father can not comes to grip with the loss of his job and Peg seems to have never been happy a moment in her whole life. Lou and Ella learn a lot about each other on the road trip as they visit the sites along the way.

In Colorado Lou’s oldest friend Mark (Brian D. Coats), hopefully is able to get him a new job, but when Ella secretly returns, she learns the truth of her father’s unemployment.

Narrating this tragedy is Maps (Maureen Sebastian) who is controls the fates of those before us. Sadly the ending is figured out early on, without the big reveal.

The cast is raw, real and truly the strength of this production. This is one talented ensemble cast.

The scenic design by Lael Jellinek, costume design by Anita Yavich and lighting design by Matt Frey are all simplistic, but work well.

Director Daniel Aukin and Feldman break the forth wall, making this all seem so matter of fact, like this is an everyday occurrence and one in which there is no redemption, hope or salvation.

If this is “The Best We Could ,” what happens when it’s not?

The Best We Could: Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere at New York City Center Stage I, 131 West 55th Streetthrough March 26th.