Entertainment
Ariana DeBose Visits The RiseNY on Their First Anniversary
Ariana DeBose, SAG, BAFTA, Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and Academy Award winner,“ visited RiseNY as it celebrates the one-year anniversary of their grand opening!
RiseNY is a one-of-a-kind Soaring New York Experience, combining a spectacular ride with museum-style galleries to celebrate the history of the Big Apple and the joy of the New York experience! The interactive and thrilling attraction opened in March of 2022 and features Mario Lopez, Jeff Goldblum, Ric Burns, and Tim Gunn.
On the RiseNY embark on a three-part journey that lifts and connects you to New York City’s most famous sites and moments. Start with a captivating film by award-winning documentarian Ric Burns, explore museum-style galleries that transport you through the city’s expansive pop-culture evolution. Then, fly over the iconic skyline on a soaring ride that suspends you 30 feet in the air! Get ready to fall in love with New York all over again.
Broadway
We Are So Pleased To Announce That Ken Falin Is Now A Part of T2C
As of today T2C is so proud to announce that the leading illustrator of Broadway Ken Fallin is joining the T2C family.
We start with Ken’s newest caricature of the Broadway show Some Like It Hot. This exciting drawing features Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee and Natasha Yvette Williams.
Ken Fallin began his career creating caricature drawings for the long-running satirical revue, “Forbidden Broadway”.
Ken’s illustrations have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, In Style Magazine, The New Yorker , The Hollywood Reporter, The Los Angeles Times, The Chicago Tribune, The Washington Post, Politico, and PLAYBILL
Ken has produced illustrations for HBO, Showtime, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Metropolitan Opera, American Express, Belvedere Vodka, CBS News, Walt Disney Productions, The Peter Norton Foundation, and Microsoft.
An Emmy nomination was received for Ken’s work on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” TV ad . Ken has several posters in the permanent poster collection of London’s Victoria & Albert Museum. Original pen and ink drawings now hang in the venerable Players Club, as well as a permanent exhibit at New World Stages. Ken has chronicled the New York Theatre scene for over ten years in various publications and websites
Private collectors of Ken’s work include Angela Lansbury, Harold Prince, Darren Criss, Matthew Broderick, Bradley Cooper, Barbra Streisand, Bernadette Peters, Sarah Paulson, Frank Langella, Sir Patrick Stewart, Warren Buffett, and Sir Cameron Mackintosh.
T2C could not be more thrilled.
Look for more announcements from T2C, this has been one exciting month.
Events
More Announcements: T2C Brings On The Mayor of Times Square…Eli Marcus
Eli Marcus is the Executive Director of NYC’s largest circulation Visitor Magazine, City Guide, where he holds the distinction of affectionately being known as “The Mayor of Times Square” for his tenure as the longest serving hospitality professional in all of NYC.
Broadway Producer Ken Davenport first gave Eli this nickname awhile back after observing that Eli was seemingly everywhere, all the time in Times Square!
Jay Leno, while probably ad-libbing his cue cards, then gave Eli the title “Mr. New York City” on a classic New York centric episode of his game show “You Bet Your Life.”
Eli is also the inspirational host of The Motivation Show podcast (ranked in the top 1% of podcasts in the world by Listen Notes) where he interviews famous Motivational Speakers, Celebrities, NY Times Best Selling Authors, Health Experts, Mega-Successful Entrepreneurs & more! As the former CEO of The Seminar Center in NYC, he produced over 2,500 NYC events for a Who’s Who of Celebs, best-selling book authors, experts, etc. They included: Michael Jackson at Carnegie Hall, Mark Victor Hansen, Iyanla Vanzant, Davy Jones, Les Brown, Don Miguel Ruiz, Judy Collins & hundreds more.
Look for Eli’s first column starting Monday with Broadway producer Hunter Arnold.
Off Broadway
The Best We Could Points Out The Hopelessness of This World
Emily Feldman’s The Best We Could needs suicide prevention counselors for the audience members leaving New York City Center, after each performance of Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere.
The play follows Thirty-six-year-old Ella (Aya Cash) who lives in L.A. and her parents Lou (Frank Wood) and Peg (Constance Shulman) who live in New Jersey. The family dog has died and Peg has blackmailed Ella into a cross-country drive with her father, to pick up the dog. All the family members are broken from life in some way.
In a strange way this play makes it seem that if we mess-up, there is nothing and we should either just end it or live in oblivion.
Peg is convinced that the drive will help both her daughter and her husband. Ella can not succeed in things that the world holds valuable and is cynical. Her father can not comes to grip with the loss of his job and Peg seems to have never been happy a moment in her whole life. Lou and Ella learn a lot about each other on the road trip as they visit the sites along the way.
In Colorado Lou’s oldest friend Mark (Brian D. Coats), hopefully is able to get him a new job, but when Ella secretly returns, she learns the truth of her father’s unemployment.
Narrating this tragedy is Maps (Maureen Sebastian) who is controls the fates of those before us. Sadly the ending is figured out early on, without the big reveal.
The cast is raw, real and truly the strength of this production. This is one talented ensemble cast.
The scenic design by Lael Jellinek, costume design by Anita Yavich and lighting design by Matt Frey are all simplistic, but work well.
Director Daniel Aukin and Feldman break the forth wall, making this all seem so matter of fact, like this is an everyday occurrence and one in which there is no redemption, hope or salvation.
If this is “The Best We Could ,” what happens when it’s not?
The Best We Could: Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere at New York City Center Stage I, 131 West 55th Streetthrough March 26th.
