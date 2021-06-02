Arrested Forty Times, Let Out By De Blasio’s Bail Reform Punches a 55 Year-old Asian Woman. When Is It Enough?

Alexander Wright, 48 a dark-skinned homeless man was arrested eight times in the past year for assaults and setting fires has now punched an Asian woman in the face and knocked her out. Arrested shortly after the unprovoked attack, it turns out that he has been arrested over 40 times. Mr. Wright was also in possession of controlled substance.

Wright who lives in shelter was arrested Friday for setting fires. Two days later released back onto the street, he sent his victim, to the hospital for treatment. If I were this women or any of the Asian’s involved in these hate crimes I would sue de Blasio and the city for allowing these criminals to continue their reign of crime. Maybe if these people had to pay for their senseless

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told CBS New York, he condemned local laws that set Wright free even after numerous other serious allegations were made against him. Shea also spoke against de Blasio for repeatedly letting the serial offenders out in record time. Thanks to de Blasio criminals have a revolving door that allows them their free reign of terror.

De Blasio slashed $1 billion from the NYPD’s operating budget, his 2020 bail reform is a joke, as felony assaults last week totaled 483.