‘Art Bodega’ Celebrates Style Issue at Private Residence of Allen Hirsch

Art Bodega Magazine hosted the cover party celebrating the New York edition of their Style Issue with philanthropists and cover stars Kyle Wool and Anthony Hayes at the private Soho residence of Allen Hirsch, owner of Handl, the cutest accessory for your cell phone.

The museum like loft of Allen Hirsch was the perfect setting for a private and safe celebration. Notable attendees included: Art Bodega Magazine Publisher Rebeca Herrero, Handl owner Allen Hirsch, philanthropists and cover stars Kyle Wool and Anthony Hayes, Norah Lawlor and Jeffrey Bradford of Lawlor Media Group, and Katia Graytok from Beaugeste Luxury Brands.

The event was sponsored by: Art Bodega Magazine, Lawlor Media Group, Aranyani, Go Dash Dot, Handl & Allen Hirsch, La Esquina, and Beaugeste Luxury Brands.