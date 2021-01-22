MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

‘Art Bodega’ Celebrates Style Issue at Private Residence of Allen Hirsch

‘Art Bodega’ Celebrates Style Issue at Private Residence of Allen Hirsch

Art Bodega Magazine hosted the cover party celebrating the New York edition of their Style Issue with philanthropists and cover stars Kyle Wool and Anthony Hayes at the private Soho residence of Allen Hirsch, owner of Handl, the cutest accessory for your cell phone.

The museum like loft of Allen Hirsch was the perfect setting for a private and safe celebration. Notable attendees included: Art Bodega Magazine Publisher Rebeca Herrero, Handl owner Allen Hirsch, philanthropists and cover stars Kyle Wool and Anthony Hayes, Norah Lawlor and Jeffrey Bradford of Lawlor Media Group, and Katia Graytok from Beaugeste Luxury Brands.

The event was sponsored by: Art Bodega Magazine, Lawlor Media Group, Aranyani, Go Dash Dot, Handl & Allen Hirsch, La Esquina, and Beaugeste Luxury Brands.

Related Items
Art
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Art

Love Letters

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 16, 2021
Read More

Museum of Arts and Design: Brian Clarke: The Art of Light

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 10, 2021
Read More

Enter The World of Prismatica

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 10, 2021
Read More

Contemporary Art: Emerging Trends and Predictions for the Future

WriterJanuary 8, 2021
Read More

JanArtsNYC Is Back As It Goes Online

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 7, 2021
Read More

Times Square Moment: The Subtle Knife

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 2, 2021
Read More

Life Sized Sculpture of Doctor/Nurse Praying Brings Hope in the New Year and Food to Healthcare Workers

Genevieve Rafter KeddyDecember 30, 2020
Read More

Black Magic in Times Square

Suzanna BowlingDecember 26, 2020
Read More

Messages for the City: Dreaming Forward

Suzanna BowlingDecember 26, 2020
Read More