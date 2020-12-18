Art Deco Bliss on an Elevated Night with St-Germain

The weather outside is getting chilly, but inside it is warming up with some artful bliss provided by St-Germain.

This week Salon St-Germain hosted a virtual online series with renowned Interior Designer Sasha Bikoff and celebrated Plant Stylist Hilton Carter. The glorious pair teamed up with St-Germain National Brand Ambassador Earlecia Gibb for a creative journey that was about holiday entertaining and expert tips and tricks to elevate various at-home cocktail occasions.

The virtual exchange of creativity during the digital Salon sessions, which were inspired by the interactive nature of the Parisian salons in the 1920s, ultimately expressed an authentic exchange between the designers and attendees. Each set provided people virtually with surprise and delight in an unexpected way.

The world’s first artisanal French liqueur – made with up of 1,000 fresh, wild, handpicked elderflower blossoms in every bottle – was tasted throughout the event. From making an easy and delicious St-Germain Spritz to decorating DIY floating wreaths as you drank, it was a few nights of happiness to take our minds off the pandemic and into the holiday season.

Bringing in this grand level of a refined art deco was special this week. Life is to be celebrated more than ever, especially with St-Germain.