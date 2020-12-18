MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Art Deco Bliss on an Elevated Night with St-Germain

Art Deco Bliss on an Elevated Night with St-Germain

The weather outside is getting chilly, but inside it is warming up with some artful bliss provided by St-Germain.

This week Salon St-Germain hosted a virtual online series with renowned Interior Designer Sasha Bikoff and celebrated Plant Stylist Hilton Carter. The glorious pair teamed up with St-Germain National Brand Ambassador Earlecia Gibb for a creative journey that was about holiday entertaining and expert tips and tricks to elevate various at-home cocktail occasions.

The virtual exchange of creativity during the digital Salon sessions, which were inspired by the interactive nature of the Parisian salons in the 1920s, ultimately expressed an authentic exchange between the designers and attendees. Each set provided people virtually with surprise and delight in an unexpected way.

The world’s first artisanal French liqueur – made with up of 1,000 fresh, wild, handpicked elderflower blossoms in every bottle – was tasted throughout the event. From making an easy and delicious St-Germain Spritz to decorating DIY floating wreaths as you drank, it was a few nights of happiness to take our minds off the pandemic and into the holiday season.

Bringing in this grand level of a refined art deco was special this week. Life is to be celebrated more than ever, especially with St-Germain.

Related Items
Entertainment
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Entertainment

T2C Talks to James Rocco To Learn More About A Country Christmas Carol “On Air”

Suzanna BowlingDecember 18, 2020
Read More

New York Film Critics Circle Announce 2020 Winners First Cow Named Best Film

ElizaBeth TaylorDecember 18, 2020
Read More

Holiday Fun

WriterDecember 18, 2020
Read More

Old Vic’s Streaming Christmas Carol Sings Beautifully Live on Stage

RossDecember 18, 2020
Read More

Ask Bob Blume – Column #32 Acting For TV Sitcoms with Guest Steve Zuckerman (part 2 of 2)

Bob BlumeDecember 18, 2020
Read More
Idina Menzel

What To Watch December 18th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 17, 2020
Read More

More Theater News: Jason Robert Brown,Dramatists Play Service Sold to Broadway Licensing, LOVE, REPEAT, Christmas Broadway On Demand, Hershey Felder Tchaikovsky

Suzanna BowlingDecember 17, 2020
Read More

Theater News: A King And No King, Off-Broadway League Toy Drive, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Theatre for One

Suzanna BowlingDecember 17, 2020
Read More

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty Talk About Their New Song Cycle Legacy CD With Marin Mazzie and More

Suzanna BowlingDecember 17, 2020
Read More