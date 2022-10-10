MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art Helps Make Penn Station Stand Out

Saya Woolfalk curtsey of Amtrack

Amtrak has started a year-round public art initiative that will bring a variety of visual works to New York Penn Station (NYP). The project is called  Art at Amtrak and provides an unparalleled creative platform for New York and New Jersey artists. This project builds upon the highly successful public art program at Moynihan Train Hall. Rotating temporary installations commissioned for Art at Amtrak will further enliven the hub that serves as the front door to New York City.

curtsey of Amtrack

“Art at Amtrak continues our commitment to ensuring all rail travelers have a modern, inspiring, safe and accessible experience and a proper entrance to the cultural capital of the world,” said Sharon Tepper, Amtrak Director, Planning and Development, New York Penn Station. “This new initiative turns functional space into a site for contemporary art that engages local and regional communities and visitors from around the world.”

curtsey of Amtrack

Situated in multiple locations in the station’s upper level, the program will launch in June and showcase the creative vibrancy and diversity of the region while welcoming travelers. The first two installations are from two visionary artists: Dahlia Elsayed and Saya Woolfalk. Their work is on view.

curtsey of Amtrack

Over the last five years, Amtrak has made more than $300 million in capital improvement investments at New York Penn Station, in addition to its investment in Moynihan Train Hall. These include a new ticketed waiting area for Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT passengers, new wayfinding and signage throughout the facility, improved accessibility, including renovations of elevators and escalators, and major rail State-of-Good-Repair improvements to enhance the reliability of service.

Dahlia Elsayed’s vibrant work, Parallel Incantations, surrounds a Penn Station waiting area with an illusion of infinite space. It pulls inspiration from ancient Egyptian temples and Islamic architecture, transforming the space with suggestions of expansiveness, air, and ambient light. For Art at Amtrak, Saya Woolfalk focused on natural healing and the innate human instinct to connect with nature. She created a series of new digital collages simulating a natural environment, designed by using the forms and patterns of medicinal plants found in New York and New Jersey, as well as local landscape scenes depicted in the paintings of Hudson River School artists from the mid-19th century.

Amtrak has engaged Debra Simon Art Consulting with producer Common Ground Arts to curate and produce the new public art program. Simon was Director of Public Art at the Times Square Alliance, created Arts Brookfield, the largest privately funded public art program in the United States, and co-founded the River to River festival.

 

