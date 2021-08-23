Art is Back: The Armory Show Comes To The Javits Center

The Armory Show will take place at the Jacob Javits Center in New York from September 9–12. The Armory Show in New York, one of the country’s biggest art fairs, and plans to gather together 195 exhibitors.

Julian Charrière, We Are All Astronauts (2013). Installation view of Towards No Earthly Pole, Aargauer Kunsthaus, Aarau, Switzerland 2020. Copyright Julian Charriere, VG Bild-Kunst Bonn, Germany. Photo: Jens Ziehe. Courtesy Dittrich & Schechtrien, Berlin / Sean Kelly, New York.

Besides the main exhibitors there will be several other sections: Solo for single-artist presentations, Presents for Galleries in business under 15 years with recent work by one or two artists and Focus, which is curated by Wassan Al-Khudhairi, chief curator of the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis. This year one of the theme is Can you hear the fault lines breathing?

Grayson Perry, Very Large Very Expensive Abstract Painting (2020). Tapestry. Courtesy the artist and Victoria Miro.

Among the galleries that will partake are Victoria Miro (with locations in London and Venice), Galeria Nara Roesler (São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York), Kasmin (New York), Sadie Coles HQ (London), Anton Kern Gallery (New York), and David Zwirner (New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong). Those participating for the first time include Galleria Millan (São Paulo) and Proyectos Ultravioleta (Guatemala City).

Notably missing from this edition are some of the world’s biggest blue-chip galleries, including Pace, Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Lisson, and White Cube.

The full list of exhibitors is here.

