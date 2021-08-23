Art is Back: The Armory Show Comes To The Javits Center

The Armory Show will take place at the Jacob Javits Center in New York from September 9–12. The Armory Show in New York, one of the country’s biggest art fairs, and plans to gather together 195 exhibitors.
Besides the main exhibitors there will be several other sections: Solo for single-artist presentations, Presents for Galleries in business under 15 years with recent work by one or two artists and Focus, which is curated by Wassan Al-Khudhairi, chief curator of the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis. This year one of the theme is Can you hear the fault lines breathing?
Among the galleries that will partake are Victoria Miro (with locations in London and Venice), Galeria Nara Roesler (São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York), Kasmin (New York), Sadie Coles HQ (London), Anton Kern Gallery (New York), and David Zwirner (New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong). Those participating for the first time include Galleria Millan (São Paulo) and Proyectos Ultravioleta (Guatemala City).
Notably missing from this edition are some of the world’s biggest blue-chip galleries, including Pace, Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Lisson, and White Cube.
The full list of exhibitors is here.
Galleries
303 Gallery New York
ACA Galleries New York
albertz benda New York
ARCHEUS / POST-MODERN London
Alfonso Artiaco Naples
Arusha Gallery Edinburgh
Ascaso Gallery Miami, Caracas
BERG Contemporary Reykjavík
Galleri Bo Bjerggaard Copenhagen
Peter Blake Gallery Laguna Beach
Peter Blum Gallery New York
Marianne Boesky Gallery New York, Aspen
Galleri Brandstrup Oslo
The Breeder Athens
Ben Brown Fine Arts London, Hong Kong, Palm Beach
Buchmann Galerie Berlin, Lugano
Cardi Gallery London, Milan
David Castillo Miami
Chambers Fine Art New York
James Cohan New York
Sadie Coles HQ London
Cortesi Gallery Lugano, Milan
Cristea Roberts Gallery London
Galerie Crone Vienna, Berlin
Denny Dimin Gallery New York, Hong Kong
Dirimart Istanbul
DITTRICH & SCHLECHTRIEM Berlin
Anat Ebgi Los Angeles
Galerie EIGEN + ART Berlin, Leipzig
galerie frank elbaz Paris, Dallas
Donald Ellis Gallery New York
Max Estrella Madrid
Henrique Faria Fine Art New York
Stephen Friedman Gallery London
Gavlak Gallery Los Angeles, Palm Beach
Garth Greenan Gallery New York
Green On Red Gallery Dublin
Kavi Gupta Chicago
Hales London, New York
Jack Hanley Gallery New York, East Hampton
Leila Heller Gallery New York, Dubai
Rhona Hoffman Gallery Chicago
The Hole New York
Edwynn Houk Gallery New York
HOUSING New York *Gramercy International Prize Winner
Mariane Ibrahim Gallery Chicago
INGLEBY Edinburgh
Lyndsey Ingram London
Bernard Jacobson Gallery London
Alison Jacques Gallery London
Jenkins Johnson Gallery San Francisco, Brooklyn
Kasmin New York
Kayne Griffin Los Angeles
Sean Kelly New York
Kerlin Gallery Dublin
Anton Kern Gallery New York
Tina Kim Gallery New York
Robert Koch Gallery San Francisco
Kohn Gallery Los Angeles
Kravets Wehby Gallery New York
Galerie Krinzinger Vienna
Simon Lee Gallery London, Hong Kong
Galerie Lelong & Co. New York, Paris
Galerie Christian Lethert Cologne
Library Street Collective Detroit
Josh Lilley London
Locks Gallery Philadelphia
Ludorff Düsseldorf
Galeria Lume São Paulo
Galleria d’Arte Maggiore g.a.m. Bologna, Paris, Milan
Galerie Ron Mandos Amsterdam
Marlborough New York, London, Madrid, Barcelona
MARUANI MERCIER Brussels, Knokke
Mazzoleni London, Turin
Miles McEnery Gallery New York
Meyer Riegger Berlin, Karlsruhe
Galeria Millan São Paulo
Yossi Milo Gallery New York
Victoria Miro London, Venice
Galerie Nagel Draxler Cologne, Berlin, Munich
Nicodim Gallery Los Angeles, Bucharest
Night Gallery Los Angeles
Carolina Nitsch New York
Gallery Wendi Norris San Francisco
OMR Mexico City
Galleria Lorcan O’Neill Rome
Galerie Oniris Rennes
P420 Bologna
Paragon London
Perrotin Paris, Hong Kong, New York, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai
Polígrafa Obra Gràfica Barcelona
PROYECTOSMONCLOVA Mexico City
R & Company New York
Almine Rech New York, Paris, Brussels, London, Shanghai, Aspen
Repetto Gallery London
Yancey Richardson Gallery New York
Roberts Projects Los Angeles
Galeria Nara Roesler São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York
Ronchini Gallery London
Michael Rosenfeld Gallery New York
Richard Saltoun London
Sapar Contemporary New York, Almaty
Galerie Thomas Schulte Berlin
Marc Selwyn Fine Art Beverly Hills
Galeria SENDA Barcelona
Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino Houston
Sies + Höke Düsseldorf
Jessica Silverman Gallery San Francisco
Bruce Silverstein Gallery New York
Fredric Snitzer Gallery Miami
SOCO Charlotte
Sorry We’re Closed Brussels
Walter Storms Galerie Munich
Hollis Taggart New York, Southport
Taubert Contemporary Berlin
TEMPLON Paris, Brussels
Thomsen Gallery New York
Tiwani Contemporary London
Leslie Tonkonow Artworks + Projects New York
Steve Turner Los Angeles
Two Palms New York
Van Doren Waxter New York
VIELMETTER LOS ANGELES Los Angeles
Vigo London
VISTAMARE | VISTAMARESTUDIO Pescara, Milan
Whitestone Gallery Hong Kong, Tokyo, Taipei, Karuizawa
Yavuz Gallery Singapore, Sydney
Zeno X Gallery Antwerp
David Zwirner New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong
Solo
Aicon Contemporary New York
Andréhn-Schiptjenko Stockholm, Paris
Half Gallery New York
Inman Gallery Houston
Charlie James Gallery Los Angeles
KLEMM’S Berlin
LOOCK Galerie Berlin
OSL contemporary Oslo
Parafin London
Pierogi Brooklyn
P.P.O.W Gallery New York
SMAC Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Johannesburg
Focus
CURRO Guadalajara
Empty Gallery Hong Kong
Daniel Faria Gallery Toronto
Franz Kaka Toronto
James Fuentes New York
Halsey McKay Gallery East Hampton
Susan Inglett Gallery New York
Luis De Jesus Los Angeles
Galerie Fabian Lang Zurich
Luce Gallery Turin
MAIA Contemporary Mexico City
Monique Meloche Gallery Chicago
Proyectos Ultravioleta Guatemala City
rosenfeld London
Sargent’s Daughters New York
Carrie Secrist Gallery Chicago
SMAC Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Johannesburg
Marc Straus New York
Tandem Press Madison
Cristin Tierney Gallery New York
Ulterior Gallery New York
Vermelho São Paulo
Welancora Gallery Brooklyn
Anna Zorina Gallery New York
Presents
Gallery 1957 London, Accra
1969 Gallery New York
Addis Fine Art Addis Ababa, London
Edel Assanti London
Jack Barrett New York
Jack Bell Gallery London
Bradley Ertaskiran Montreal
Rutger Brandt Gallery Amsterdam
Patel Brown Toronto
Rebecca Camacho Presents San Francisco
Carbon 12 Dubai
Dastan’s Basement Tehran
Deli Gallery Brooklyn
DOCUMENT Chicago
Et al. San Francisco
FALSE FLAG Long Island City
Frestonian Gallery London
Thierry Goldberg Gallery New York
Jhaveri Contemporary Mumbai
Lyles & King New York
Marinaro New York
NINO MIER GALLERY Los Angeles, Brussels, Cologne
Shulamit Nazarian Los Angeles
Patron Gallery Chicago
The Pit Glendale
PSM Berlin
Rele Gallery Lagos, Los Angeles
SARADIPOUR Art Tehran
SHRINE New York
TAFETA London
