Art Market Hamptons Comes Back

Art Market Hamptons, is the East End’s premier art fair. Thankfully the show returns to the Hamptons this weekend from August 11-14. Art Market Hamptons’ twelfth edition will feature 90 top galleries presenting the best in modern and contemporary art and design in an expanded, museum-quality pavilion at the fair’s new home – Nova’s Ark Project & Sculpture Garden, 60 Millstone Rd, Water Mill, NY.

Displaying new and unique work by Donghwaode Gallery by their artists at booth F15. The will be featuring work by Gil Bruvel, Eunsuh Choi, Rodney Dickson, Ilhwa Kim, Yong R Kwon, Hoo Chang Lee, Ham Sup, Suh Jeong Min, and Kyung Youl Yoon.
You can view more work by their artists here on Artsy or here at donghwaodegallery.com.

