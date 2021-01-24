“Public art can tell a story”

Art on The Avenue NYC at 20 West 80th street, spotlights artists who have been traditionally underrepresented. They enlist vacant retail storefronts to act as display space, work with local businesses to house art, offer promotions, and add a level of interaction for the community. All donations go towards funding installation expenses, as well as promotional materials. This allows us to support participating artists and create impactful display space. Art on the Ave NYC is an opportunity to take students on a socially-distanced gallery walk, and teach them about the importance of walking in someone else’s shoes, understanding different perspectives, and learning new stories.

Artist and game developer Steve Derrick, Alissa Hammer RN, NYU Langone Hospital NYC — from his series of portraits of frontline workers

The Art of Healing is an appropriate theme for this outdoor looking – in exhibition. The artists and photographers chosen for this exhibition translate personal experience, isolation, illness and financial hardship into visual expression.

The Art of Healing exhibit allows you to discover works of art from a variety of New York City artists who used their imagination and talent to produce memorable creations. Each piece of work is a voice longing to be heard through visual expression. Included in the exhibition are examples of Constructivism blended with art deco, futuristic fractal geometry, figurative painting, surrealism, conceptual mixed media including collage, photoart and traditional color and black and white photography. Our group exhibition brings artists from different cultural backgrounds together to reveal their unique perspectives on the art of healing in today’s world.

Communicating art is not just about creating the art itself, it’s about the inspiration behind the work and finding the right words to convey it. Each piece of art tells a short story and is accompanied by a statement written by the artist to illustrate the meaning behind the art. The Artontheavenyc exhibition meets at the intersection of healing and creativity.