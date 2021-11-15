Artist Johnathan Schultz in Collaboration with Brendan Murphy Creates Masterpiece for Saks Fifth Avenue

On Thursday, Nov. 4, Johnathan Schultz revealed his latest artwork, a one-of-a-kind platinum and diamond masterpiece, Frozen with Desire, created in collaboration with artist Brendan Murphy. The VIP preview of the sculpture was held at the Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic New York flagship store, in The Vault. The Vault, Saks’ lower level dedicated to high fine jewelry and watches, is also where Frozen with Desire will remain on display through Friday, Jan. 7. The event welcomed a number of guests and featured a special performance by up-and-coming singer and songwriter, Zia Victoria.

Johnathan Schultz, Brendan Murphy

Frozen with Desire pushes the boundaries of metals and diamonds to create an exclusive fusion of sculpture and jewels. The 42-inch art piece features 517-carats of diamonds and stands as the world’s second most diamond-intensive artworks ever made. Differentiated by its remarkable diamond count, Frozen with Desire boasts over 6,200 responsibly-sourced D to H diamonds with VS plus clarity, set in a 1,809-gram platinum cast. Taking almost twelve months to complete, the dazzling spaceman features a unique cobalt blue finish adorned with Murphy’s signature formulas imbuing the piece with the spirit of hope, discovery and positivity synonymous with the artist’s Boonji Spaceman series. Schultz has further pushed the boundaries by fusing platinum and diamonds to blend the worlds of art and jewelry and added his distinctive and individual stamp to Murphy’s iconic Spaceman series.

The exclusive event, which took place in New York City on Thursday, included guests like the CEO of Saks, Marc Metrick, artists, Brendan Murphy, Johnathan Schultz, and many more, including Timo Weiland, Ann Caruso, Mira Mariah and Ashley Chew. A moving musical performance by Zia Victoria was also part of the program, showcasing the rising star’s talent in full force.

“It’s been such an honor to finally unveil this groundbreaking work of art. Throughout my career, I have always aspired to be a disruptive force in the art industry, and this piece represents the kind of work that puts me in that category. Furthermore, to be able to display my work at such an iconic luxury retailer’s flagship makes it that much more special,” remarked the South African artist, Schultz.

His passion for innovation is matched by his fascination with contemporary art and the way art communicates universally. Amidst all his projects, Johnathan’s goal is unchanging: to make the impossible a reality. For additional information, please visit thejohnathanschultz.com and on IG @thejohnathanschultz and FaceBook @artbythejohnathanschultz.

