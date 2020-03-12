MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Artist Piotr Bak To Exhibit at Glo Creative Gallery

Piotr Bak was born in Żywiec, Poland and studied at the Faculty of Graphic Arts of the Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow. He possesses a great talent for creativity and self expression. His talent for the expressive arts was so abundant, that Bak received his diploma with a medal at the Studio of Designing of Industrial Forms with professor Jerzy Wuttke. Since 2004, he has worked as an assistant in the Studio of Drawing and Painting in the field of design with Jan Dubiel and in 2015, he became the head of the Visual Arts Studio.

As a teacher, Bak inspires students of drawing and painting at the Technical University in Katowice and the Drawing and Graphic Arts Study at MOK in Jastrzębie-Zdrój.

He is the author of numerous projects and has implementation his work with drawing and painting techniques. Bak is also the co-author of many polychromes in the churches in Czarny Dunajec, Woszczyce, and Kędzierzyn-Koźle.

Bak has been involved in over 70 group exhibitions in his country and abroad; including 17 solo shows. His work has been seen in open-air exhibitions, as well as numerous competitions and post-competition exhibitions.

Bak’s self expression is an inspirational force in the art world, uplifting others. Piotr Bak is now showing his newest work at the Glo Creative Gallery, 1490 Biscayne Blvd Suite 106 in Miami.

Art

