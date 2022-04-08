Artist Sonya Sklaroff Opens New Exhibit at Algonquin Hotel

Last night, contemporary American painter and acclaimed artist, best known for cityscapes of New York City, Sonya Sklaroff hosted a VIP exhibition to celebrate the opening of her newest exhibit at the historic Algonquin Hotel and the launch of her limited edition book A Love Letter to New York City.

Notable attendees included close friend and collector Rachael Ray and her husband John Cusimano, actress Fran Drescher, celebrity chef Mary Giuliani, Mickey Boardman, model & influencer Jessica Markowski, model Jordan Emanuel, influencer Chris Lavish & Katya Tolstova, actress Katherine Crockett, actor Shannon Wallace & model Scottie Beam.

Guests enjoyed the beautiful oil on canvas paintings while enjoying deliciously creative light bites by vegan fast casual restaurant Beatnic, and bubbly wine sponsored by Mezza di Mezzacorona.

The exhibit is located at 59 West 44th street and is open Monday through Saturday. The exhibition will run from April 8th – April 20th by appointment only. Sklaroff’s most notable series, “The Four Seasons of New York City,” will be at the exhibition. These four 48×36 oil on canvas works were created this past year will include Summer, Autumn, Winter, and Springtime to exemplify the feelings of hope, promise, joy, and renewal even during the darkest days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo by Getty (Craig Barritt)