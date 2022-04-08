MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Artist Sonya Sklaroff Opens New Exhibit at Algonquin Hotel

Last night, contemporary American painter and acclaimed artist, best known for cityscapes of New York City, Sonya Sklaroff hosted a VIP exhibition to celebrate the opening of her newest exhibit at the historic Algonquin Hotel and the launch  of her limited edition book A Love Letter to New York City.

Notable attendees included close friend and collector  Rachael Ray and her husband John Cusimano, actress Fran Drescher, celebrity chef Mary Giuliani, Mickey Boardman, model & influencer Jessica Markowski, model Jordan Emanuel, influencer Chris Lavish & Katya Tolstova, actress Katherine Crockett, actor Shannon Wallace & model Scottie Beam.

Guests enjoyed the beautiful oil on canvas paintings while enjoying deliciously creative light bites by vegan fast casual restaurant  Beatnic, and bubbly wine sponsored by Mezza di Mezzacorona.

The exhibit is located at 59 West 44th street and is open Monday through Saturday. The exhibition will run from April 8th – April 20th by appointment only. Sklaroff’s most notable series, “The Four Seasons of New York City,” will be at the exhibition. These four 48×36 oil on canvas works were created this past year will include Summer, Autumn, Winter, and Springtime to exemplify the feelings of hope, promise, joy, and renewal even during the darkest days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

Photo by Getty (Craig Barritt)

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

