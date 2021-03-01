Artist Spotlight – Podcaster Rebecca Ruber Punches Out Goulish Delights, Sports Talk and More

Podcasts have become extremely popular in the last few years. More and more individuals have created a routine in which listening to their favorite show is included. You listen while driving to work, while you clean your apartment, or while working out. Therefore, more and more creators have expanded their productions into the podcast industry, reaching a larger audience. Rebecca Ruber, actress and professional model, decided to dip her toes in the water by creating two different podcasts to share her passions with the world.

New Jersey born and raised, Rebecca Ruber has always enjoyed playing sports—particularly basketball, boxing, and bowling—and performing. Although she had athletic and creative inclinations, she graduated from Ramapo College of New Jersey with a BS in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing. The three years she spent in college prepared her to create her career path and begin several different businesses. Among those ventures, you can find the clothing line she co-founded with Michael Sebahie: BeSpokeSociety.

Being an entrepreneur and guest starring on shows like Abnormal Attraction, Limitless, and Billions was not enough for this goal-driven woman. That is why she decided to create two podcasts in which she would discuss two of her passions—boxing and haunted-theme topics—with an audience who shared her interests. She co-hosts Just Ghouly Things with Lilly Baldassare and talks about everything boxing on Inside The Ring.

Audiences can listen to Just Ghouly Things on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, and Spotify. Since April 2019, these two horror-loving ladies have been sharing stories and their favorite horror tropes. A new episode goes live every week, allowing listeners to get an insight into well-known stories and other discoveries they may have never heard of before.

The horror genre is an extensive one, and these hosts discuss everything there is to know about it. The show is now on its third season—still going strong and keeping its followers happy—including the Quarantine Spooky Story Special. For the last two years, Ruber and Baldassare have known exactly how to engage with their audience and keep them company in times when they needed it most.

This ghouly experience gave Rebecca Ruber the resources and knowledge she needed to take on the task of hosting a podcast on her own. Inside The Rings—which can also be found on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, and Spotify—premiered on January 29, 2021, and has been sharing everything boxing weekly.

Ruber has been boxing for a couple of years now, and her passion led her to become a boxing reporter. That is why she decided to create a podcast that will allow her to share her knowledge with other boxing fans. Every week, she shares boxing news, pre-fight predictions, post-fight reflections, and interviews with boxing stars and other individuals involved in this community. It is the perfect space for this sport to be discussed by someone who is not usually associated with the industry—a woman.

If you are looking for a new podcast to keep you company while running errands or enjoying your free time, Rebecca Ruber’s shows are a great option. Just Ghouly Things will allow you to have a spooky time and learn more about a genre we have all come to enjoy. And Inside the Ring will bring you a fresh view of a sport that has been around for many, many decades. As a performer, Ruber knows exactly how to keep you entertained.

