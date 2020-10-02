MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

Artists in Residence Songs Dealing With These Times: Adam Gwon

Artists in Residence Songs Dealing With These Times: Adam Gwon

Adam Gwon was named one of “50 to Watch” by The Dramatist magazine and hailed “a promising newcomer in musical theater by The New York Times.

His musicals have been produced on six continents, in more than half a dozen languages. He was represented this season Off-Broadway with Scotland, PA (Roundabout Theatre, Drama Desk Award nomination, NYT Critic’s Pick). His show Ordinary Days was performed at the Clurman Theatre in 2018 (Roundabout Theatre; Keen Company, Drama League Award nomination, Best Revival).

Old Jews Telling Jokes at the Westside Theatre and was a NYT Critic’s Pick. Regionally his shows String (Village Theatre), Cake Off (Signature Theatre, Helen Hayes Award nomination; Bucks County Playhouse), Cloudlands (South Coast Repertory), The Boy Detective Fails (Signature Theatre), Bernice Bobs Her Hair (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma); West End: Ordinary Days (Trafalgar Studios) have been performed.

Adam contributed songs as a staff writer on the hit webseries Submissions Only and for Stephen Schwartz and John Tartaglia’s The Secret Silk on Princess Cruise Lines.

Adam is the proud recipient of the Kleban Award, the Fred Ebb Award, the Richard Rodgers Award, the Frederick Loewe Award, the Second Stage Theatre Donna Perret Rosen Award, the Weston Playhouse New Musical Award, the ASCAP Harold Adamson Award, and the MAC John Wallowitch Award, as well as commissions from Roundabout Theatre Company, Playwrights Horizons, Signature Theatre, South Coast Repertory, the Kimmel Center, and Broadway Across America.  His songs have been heard at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and more, performed by such luminaries as Audra McDonald, Kelli O’Hara, and Brian d’Arcy James.

Adam has been a fellow at the MacDowell Colony, the Hermitage Artist Retreat, the O’Neill Music Theater Conference, and the Dramatists Guild, is a graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, and is a member of ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild. He served on the Tony Awards Nominating Committee from 2015-2018, and currently sits on the Board at Roundabout Theatre Company.

My favorite song on Artists In Residence, a collection of brand-new songs written and performed by members of the theatre community (all from their homes) is Find My Way Home sung by Patina Miller. Gwon’s song transcends COVID into a dementia or to someone losing what their world and life has been like. It is a lyrical song that is haunting and addictive.

Related Items
Music

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Music

What To Watch October 2nd To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingOctober 1, 2020
Read More

What To Watch October 1st To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 30, 2020
Read More

Theatre News: Patti LuPone, Laura Benanti, Vanessa Williams, Primary Stages, Urban Stages, The Phantom of the Opera, Feeding America

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 30, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGSeptember 30, 2020
Read More

Artists in Residence Songs Dealing With These Times: Joseph Zellnik

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 30, 2020
Read More
James Barbour

What To Watch September 30th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 29, 2020
Read More

Thankfully, It’s Finally A Time to Sing at the Kennedy Center’s On Stage – Live Streaming with Williams and Fleming

RossSeptember 29, 2020
Read More

Theatre News: Olivier Awards, Ellen’s Stardust Diner, A Starry Angels in America, Legally Blonde, Rocky, The Doo Wop Project, Hallelujah, Baby!, Classes

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 29, 2020
Read More
Newsies

What To Watch September 29th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 28, 2020
Read More