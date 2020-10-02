Artists in Residence Songs Dealing With These Times: Adam Gwon

Adam Gwon was named one of “50 to Watch” by The Dramatist magazine and hailed “a promising newcomer in musical theater by The New York Times.

His musicals have been produced on six continents, in more than half a dozen languages. He was represented this season Off-Broadway with Scotland, PA (Roundabout Theatre, Drama Desk Award nomination, NYT Critic’s Pick). His show Ordinary Days was performed at the Clurman Theatre in 2018 (Roundabout Theatre; Keen Company, Drama League Award nomination, Best Revival).

Old Jews Telling Jokes at the Westside Theatre and was a NYT Critic’s Pick. Regionally his shows String (Village Theatre), Cake Off (Signature Theatre, Helen Hayes Award nomination; Bucks County Playhouse), Cloudlands (South Coast Repertory), The Boy Detective Fails (Signature Theatre), Bernice Bobs Her Hair (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma); West End: Ordinary Days (Trafalgar Studios) have been performed.

Adam contributed songs as a staff writer on the hit webseries Submissions Only and for Stephen Schwartz and John Tartaglia’s The Secret Silk on Princess Cruise Lines.

Adam is the proud recipient of the Kleban Award, the Fred Ebb Award, the Richard Rodgers Award, the Frederick Loewe Award, the Second Stage Theatre Donna Perret Rosen Award, the Weston Playhouse New Musical Award, the ASCAP Harold Adamson Award, and the MAC John Wallowitch Award, as well as commissions from Roundabout Theatre Company, Playwrights Horizons, Signature Theatre, South Coast Repertory, the Kimmel Center, and Broadway Across America. His songs have been heard at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and more, performed by such luminaries as Audra McDonald, Kelli O’Hara, and Brian d’Arcy James.

Adam has been a fellow at the MacDowell Colony, the Hermitage Artist Retreat, the O’Neill Music Theater Conference, and the Dramatists Guild, is a graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, and is a member of ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild. He served on the Tony Awards Nominating Committee from 2015-2018, and currently sits on the Board at Roundabout Theatre Company.

My favorite song on Artists In Residence, a collection of brand-new songs written and performed by members of the theatre community (all from their homes) is Find My Way Home sung by Patina Miller. Gwon’s song transcends COVID into a dementia or to someone losing what their world and life has been like. It is a lyrical song that is haunting and addictive.