Artists in Residence Songs Dealing With These Times: Behind the Scenes

On June 6th Broadway Records (Van Dean) and producer Andrew Gerle released Artists in Residence, an album of original songs dealing with COVID. T2C inter viewed the brain child behind this project Andrew Gerle.

We promised to go behind the scenes the next day, but got so busy, we didn’t have the chance. Better late than never!

Artists in Residence, includes new works by renowned film and Broadway favorites Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Adam Gwon, David and Joseph Zellnik, Victoria Clark, Jay Armstrong Johnson and Laura Osnes, as well as others. We mention the following talent because in the next couple of days you will hear more about how these artists listed became involved, are doing with COVID and the advice they have to give to others.

Please join us on this journey.