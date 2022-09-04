Clio Art Fair September 8th-11th

Understanding the need for independent artists to self promote, Clio Art Fair provides an ever expanding access to the NY curatorial and art market scene. Clio Art Fair, is in its 8 years and was born with the particular ambition to offer twice a year a professional international group show made up of artists who do not have an exclusive representation with any NY.
The art fair project, born on the fifth floor of the Wolf Building in Chelsea in 2014, has outgrown its original digs and graduated to a street level space, beginning in the March 2018 edition. This move, as expected, is helping to guarantee greater exposure, more visitors. Clio then moved into a contemporary luxury building at 550 West 29th street.
Clio Art Fair runs from September 8-11, 2022 and this year presents a special section dedicated to the human being – screen society relationship:
Maybe I am Your Mother
Who is generating Who?
are Curated by Asya Rotella
Selected Artists: Erika Ehrman, Formento & Formento, Jay Martin, Vikki Michalios, Robert Obier, Jason Piken, Carmine Santaniello, Denny Theocharakis
For generations we have been raised being convinced of the fact that the human being is at the core of history, but is it actually so? If it is, for how much longer will it be this way? Is it reasonable to suggest that it is technology which is at the core of history, with the human being as its mere extension and appendix?
Is the weight of technology and screens, in particular, that are really lacerating everything, forcing itself on any secular educational system such as family, school, religion, politics, and traditional media?
Is it reasonable to start considering every human being not as a parent anymore, but rather as a son of the screens he indulges with? If it is still, for now, flesh which generates flesh, who and how many are the parents that let the growth of a new generation be reflected within a multitude of screens? This generation was formed within a context of bombarding calls and the hectic run for a glimmer of an exterior life to be consumed and shown-off rather than an interior life to be nourished?
Where were we? Where will our heritage be in the midst of this which might be happening or which has perhaps already happened?
Will it be a system of artificial intelligence or rather a symposium of humanists to bring us relief if not answers to these questions?
Here is the program:
Thursday, September 8th
6:00 pm – 9:00 pm:
VIP Opening Reception (Tickets $ 55.00)
Saturday, September 10th
Noon – 2:00 pm:
Art Lovers Networking Brunch (Tickets $ 35.00)
2:00 pm – 8:00 pm:
General admissions (Tickets $ 20.00 – $ 10.00)
Friday, September 9th
Noon – 8:00 pm: Public viewing (FREE Entry)
Sunday, September 11th
Noon – 2:00 pm:
Art Lovers Networking Brunch (Tickets $ 35.00)
2:00 pm – 6:00 pm:
General admissions (Tickets $ 20.00 – $ 10.00)
Clio Art Fair September 8-11, 2022 is including 50 Independent Artists: Advani, Veena Bryant, Jason Carafì, Isabel Chan, Young Channell Art Collective Cohen, Santiago de Martino, Yanina Deguchi, Michiyoshi Dennis, Patrick Dugan, Janie Dunkel, Aaron Ehrman, Erika Ekberg, Emil Formento & Formento Fotovat, Mostafo Fredes, Felipe Gehringer, Erika Gillow, Kelly Jean Goltseva, Kate Gorman, Allan Hartog, Dirk Hefer, Anne Hirokawa, Yumiko Huling, Jan Jamieson, Alexandra Jigmedbavuu, Otgon-Erdene Karnezis, Phil Kowalewski, Solange Martin, Jay Matthews, Courtney Maura, Kate Michalios, Vikki Novac, Nicolae Obier, Robert Obst, Janusz Piken, Jason Pkc, Anand Ponce, Carlos Ponder, Diane Pujato, Mery Rabiner, Toby Radel-Leszczynski, Ursula Rivera, Julia Rogers, Adam Santaniello, Carmine Shelly, Barbara Theocharakis, Denny Walkowicz, Wojciech J. Webb, Patrick.
