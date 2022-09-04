Clio Art Fair September 8th-11th

Maybe I am Your Mother

Who is generating Who?

are Curated by Asya Rotella

Selected Artists: Erika Ehrman, Formento & Formento, Jay Martin, Vikki Michalios, Robert Obier, Jason Piken, Carmine Santaniello, Denny Theocharakis

For generations we have been raised being convinced of the fact that the human being is at the core of history, but is it actually so? If it is, for how much longer will it be this way? Is it reasonable to suggest that it is technology which is at the core of history, with the human being as its mere extension and appendix?

Is the weight of technology and screens, in particular, that are really lacerating everything, forcing itself on any secular educational system such as family, school, religion, politics, and traditional media?

Is it reasonable to start considering every human being not as a parent anymore, but rather as a son of the screens he indulges with? If it is still, for now, flesh which generates flesh, who and how many are the parents that let the growth of a new generation be reflected within a multitude of screens? This generation was formed within a context of bombarding calls and the hectic run for a glimmer of an exterior life to be consumed and shown-off rather than an interior life to be nourished?

Where were we? Where will our heritage be in the midst of this which might be happening or which has perhaps already happened?

Will it be a system of artificial intelligence or rather a symposium of humanists to bring us relief if not answers to these questions?

Here is the program: