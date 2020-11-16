Since 2007, The ASCAP Foundation has been handing out cash awards underwritten by Jamie deRoy & friends. This year, due to Covid 19, the awards will be a virtual ceremony on December 8th. Here are the winners over the years, with one song representing their bodies of work. This year’s winner is Paul Rolnick. There will be a two part TV Show covering all the winners.

Airing November 22, 2020 Part 1 and on December 6, 2000 Part 2.

(Part 1)

2007: Barry Kleinbort “Time” (Music by Joseph Thalken) sung by Brent Barrett

2008: Johnny Rodgers “The Best of You and Me”

2009: Christine Lavin “It’s a Good Thing He Can’t Read My Mind”

2010: Marcy Heisler AND Zina Goldrich “Make Your Own Party”

2011: Lance Horne “Anyone Who’s Ever Been in Love” (Lyric by Josh Rhodes) sung by Alexandra Silber

2012: Michele Brourman “My Favorite Year” (Lyric by Karen Gottlieb)

2013: David Buskin “Love Don’t Answer to No One” sung by David and Sophie Buskin

2014: Deborah Abramson & Amanda Yesnowitz “Gotta Start Small” sung by Megan McGinnis

Part 2

2015: Benjamin Scheuer “Cookie Tin Banjo” (Video by Peter Baynton, Illustrations by Nicholas Stevenson)

2016: Shelly Markham “The Sweetest of Nights and the Finest of Days” (Lyric by Judith Viorst)

2017: Rick Jensen “The Long Cold Fall”

2018: Cheryl Stern “Changing Room” (Music by Tom Kochan)

2019: Rick Crom “Sondheim’s Oklahoma”

2020: Paul Rolnick “We Never Ran Out of Love (We Just Ran Out of Time)” sung by Karen Mason

The performances were filmed over many years at various clubs.

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and videotaped by Russell Bouthiller.

ASCAP FOUNDATION Jamie deRoy & friends Award Winners will air on Sunday, November 22 at 7:30 PM (Part 1) and Part 2 on December 6th at 7:30.

Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 on multiple dates later……

