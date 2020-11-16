MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Since 2007, The ASCAP Foundation has been handing out cash awards underwritten by Jamie deRoy & friends. This year, due to Covid 19,  the awards will be a virtual ceremony on December 8th. Here are the winners over the years, with one song representing their bodies of work. This year’s winner is Paul Rolnick. There will be a two part TV Show covering all the winners.

Airing November 22, 2020 Part 1 and on December 6, 2000 Part 2.

(Part 1)

2007: Barry Kleinbort “Time” (Music by Joseph Thalken) sung by Brent Barrett 

2008: Johnny Rodgers “The Best of You and Me”

2009: Christine Lavin “It’s a Good Thing He Can’t Read My Mind”

2010: Marcy Heisler AND Zina Goldrich “Make Your Own Party”

2011:  Lance Horne  “Anyone Who’s Ever Been in Love”  (Lyric by Josh Rhodes) sung by Alexandra Silber 

2012: Michele Brourman “My Favorite Year”  (Lyric by Karen Gottlieb)

2013: David Buskin “Love Don’t Answer to No One” sung by David and Sophie Buskin 

2014: Deborah Abramson & Amanda Yesnowitz “Gotta Start Small” sung by Megan McGinnis 

Part 2

2015: Benjamin ScheuerCookie Tin Banjo” (Video by Peter Baynton, Illustrations by Nicholas Stevenson)

2016: Shelly Markham “The Sweetest of Nights and the Finest of Days” (Lyric by Judith Viorst)

2017: Rick Jensen “The Long Cold Fall”

2018:  Cheryl Stern “Changing Room” (Music by Tom Kochan)

2019:  Rick Crom “Sondheim’s Oklahoma”  

2020:  Paul Rolnick “We Never Ran Out of Love (We Just Ran Out of Time)” sung by Karen Mason

The performances were filmed over many years at various clubs.

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and videotaped by Russell Bouthiller.

ASCAP FOUNDATION  Jamie deRoy & friends Award Winners will air on Sunday, November 22 at 7:30 PM (Part 1) and Part 2 on December 6th at 7:30.

Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 on multiple dates later……

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

