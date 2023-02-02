Ashley Suppa a Singer/Songwriter on the Rise

Ashley Suppa started singing at six years old. Thanks to her dad, she was singing background vocals on Ace Frehley’s Anomaly album. Ashley began studying guitar when she was 12 and found her love for bass guitar at the School of Rock where she learned vocal techniques and refined her live performance skills.

T2C talked to this rising singer and learned a lot more.



Ashley also anchors the group PLUSH, an all-female rock collective on a mission to bring rock back to the forefront of the music industry. This female rock force is fronted by singer, songwriter and guitarist Moriah Formica with drummer Brooke Colucci, guitarist Bella Perron and bassist Ashley Suppa.

Ashley Suppa is definitely a singer/songwriter to keep your eyes on.

Video by Magda Katz