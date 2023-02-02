Music

Ashley Suppa a Singer/Songwriter on the Rise

Ashley Suppa a Singer/Songwriter on the Rise

Ashley Suppa started singing at six years old. Thanks to her dad, she was singing background vocals on Ace Frehley’s Anomaly album. Ashley began studying guitar when she was 12 and found her love for bass guitar at the School of Rock where she learned vocal techniques and refined her live performance skills.

T2C talked to this rising singer and learned a lot more.


Ashley also anchors the group PLUSH, an all-female rock collective on a mission to bring rock back to the forefront of the music industry. This female rock force is fronted by singer, songwriter and guitarist Moriah Formica with drummer Brooke Colucci, guitarist Bella Perron and bassist Ashley Suppa.

Ashley Suppa is definitely a singer/songwriter to keep your eyes on.

Video by Magda Katz

Related Items
Music

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Music

Candace Bushnell and Tony Award-Winning Actress and Singer Sutton Foster Returns to Cafe Carlyle

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 2, 2023
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 1, 2023
Read More

Broadway’s A Beautiful Noise Tries Hard, Without a Lot of Sing Song Blues to Run With

RossFebruary 1, 2023
Read More

Bite-Sized Broadway Announces Open Submissions FOR New Mini-Musical Works

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 31, 2023
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 30, 2023
Read More

Now Is The Perfect Time To Visit The National Jazz Museum With Disney/Pixar and Soul

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 29, 2023
Read More

Celebrate 100 years of Warner Bros at New York’s Candlelight Concerts!

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 29, 2023
Read More

John Pizzarelli Returns To Café Carlyle March 14 – 25

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 29, 2023
Read More

Piaf! The Show Gets Multiple Standing Ovations

Magda KatzJanuary 28, 2023
Read More