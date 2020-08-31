MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Ask Bob Blume: Column 1

Bob Blume’s first video column introduces himself and lets viewers know how to email questions for further columns. Bob will then choose questions that will appeal to a wide audience, so he can respond to them in future video columns.

Bob will be discussing auditioning in the new Covid era. Tips include: How to audition and how to prepare for callbacks on both the East and West coast, which are now done via video and zoom. You will learn how to carefully follow directions from the casting director or be delete or worse throw away. Discussed is the importance of good technical ability, i.e. clean background, good camera, quality microphone. If there are no specific instructions from the casting director, You should always slate your name and role auditioning for in case your video is misplaced from the category or show you are up for. Always look above the camera’s site lines or slightly to the side. Always shoot widescreen/ horizontal unless requested otherwise. Watch the video to learn more and remember to AskBobBlume@gmail.com.

Ask Bob Blume is a new twice-weekly Video Column giving career advice to actors/performers of all ages, who are either current professionals or looking to enter show business. The column will offer free advice, and answer questions from viewer emails by Robert R Blume (aka Bob) a respected veteran entertainment talent manager and producer. As the President of the bi-coastal talent management and production company Step Forward Entertainment, Bob currently oversees the careers of professional actors/singers/dancers/reporters, as well as serving as an Executive Producer of the Annual DRAMA DESK AWARDS (the “Golden Globes” of theatre) from 1999 until 2018. To submit questions: AskBobBlume@gmail.com For information on Bob: StepForwardEntertainment.com / RobertRBlume.com

