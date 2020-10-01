Ask Bob Blume – Column #10 Returning to Acting after a Long Hiatus

Responding to a question from Missy O, Philadelphia, PA – “I was a working actress for 25 years and left to have a family. Now I am 60 years old, my two boys are out of the house, and I want to return to acting. How can I get back in?”

Bob welcomed everyone to this column video. He mentioned his Yankee shirt to celebrate the Baseball playoffs and root for the Yankees. He then reminded viewers that the column is a benefit for THE ACTORS FUND and asked them to donate if affordable as the fund helps all those in the entertainment business. He then read the question from Missy O (see above) from Pennsylvania and mentioned that he requested her resume after receiving the question and saw that it was “theatre centric” with very little TV/Film. His advice was the following:

1) if you had a rep before, contact them to see if they are interested in working with you again.

2) if not, update your materials. It is ok to have pictures and reels from before but you must update them to represent who you are currently. You must have a current reel and should go to a place that shoots reels in NY or LA or wherever you are. You need a dramatic and comedic scene of no more than 2 minutes each, but it must look like it was part of a TV show or film – in other words professional. You need the reels and pictures to put on the casting sites that reps use breakdowns/actors access, LA Casting and Casting Networks. Also if the actor wants, Playbill, Backstage, etc.on both coasts. That also needs to be up to speed and current.

When that is done, Bob recommended taking Zoom classes with Casting Directors and Agents as well as showcases with them. You can get feedback from these CDs and they may even recommend an agent. If you can get an agent and/or manager who likes you and wants to sign you – you are back in business! This is the best way to go.

You can also go to a Local TV station or community theatre (if operational now) in your market to get experience and meet people. No set rule but you do need a manager like myself or an agent – someone to get you in the door!

For Missy O specifically, as her resume was theatre-centric, Bob recommended she go to a cinematographer (recommended Nick Cline in NY if he is working during this period) and said there are many in LA. who are very good. Then, with a strong new reel in hand, go to a top headshot photographer and get high quality current headshots. Update your resume and together with these new materials, and assuming that you had a decent career before, you will get a shot! And if you get it all together properly, email Bob at his website and he will consider taking you on. The contact email from the website, www.stepforwardentertainment.com is seen by Bob and his assistants and if it is a west coast person, he would forward it to that office.

Summarizing, that without updating and upgrading all your materials to be great, neither he nor any other rep would take the actor on! Hoped he helped the viewers a lot and will be bringing in two clients in the future who did return after a hiatus. After Bob signed them, they are now working regularly on TV. One was looking for a way back in and the other really wasn’t planning on it, but took the opportunity and is glad she did.

Bob closed out by hoping he helped viewers, reminded them of donating to The Actors Fund, and to email questions, he gave the email address. Also, he mentioned that all the prior columns are below this written column summary. Bob then signed off.

