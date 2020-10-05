MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

Ask Bob Blume – Column #11 Discussion with Pat Labez & Anthony Salvador Lewis on their return to Acting after a 25+ Year Hiatus

Following up on previous column response to a question from Missy O, Philadelphia, PA – “I was a working  actress for 25 years and left to have a family . How can I get back in after being gone for 25 years?” – Bob further discusses this subject with two clients who did exactly that  – return to acting after the long hiatus and related their experiences.

Bob welcomed everyone to this column video. He then reminded viewers that the column is a benefit for THE ACTORS FUND and asked them to donate if affordable as the fund helps all those in the entertainment business.

Wanting to follow up on his prior column, Bob had 2 guests to discuss and relate their thoughts pertaining to question of returning to the business after being a working actor in their 20’s and leaving the business for at least 25+ years before returning and becoming working actors again after signing with Step Forward Entertainment.

Pat Labez

The two guests were Pat Labez and Anthony Salvador Lewis. To learn more about their credits click the following links:
Anthony Salvador Lewis IMDB
Pat LabezwebsiteIMDB

Anthony Salvador Lewis

There was no summary after their 13 minute discussion, as it is important to watch the video and hear what they have to say.

Bob closed out by thanking both of them and mentioning the concert which both Pat and Anthony were featured performers! You can see that show now streaming on Times Square Chronicles – Steppin’ Forward Virtually to Celebrate the Music of the Legendary Neil Sedaka (with introduction by Neil himself) 

Bob would love to have both guests back to discuss other relevant topics for his column.

Click here to see all the ASK BOB BLUME columns

To Visit Bob’s company website: StepForwardEntertainment.com

To email Bob a question: AskBobBlume@gmail.com

Film

