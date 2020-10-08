Ask Bob Blume – Column #12 How to Dress for Video and Zoom Auditions with Jacque Pedersen-Schrimscher Agent/Manager

Responding to a Question from Carol B in Los Angeles, CA: What are your tips on how to dress for auditions, especially now that auditions are via video or zoom?

Bob opened up by welcoming all to this edition of his column on Times Square Chronicles where he spoke on video. He mentioned that the column is a benefit for The Actors Fund and elaborated on it. The link to donate was on the video. He then announced today’s guest would be Jacque Pedersen-Schrimscher, a manager/agent from Los Angeles.

Jacque Pedersen-Schrimscher and Bob Blume

He read the question and turned it over to Jacque. Jacque expressed her thoughts about how to dress for auditions.

She started with ‘keep it simple’ and do not wear a costume unless specifically asked for. Going into detail on 4 basic outfits to wear, she told make sure to have them ironed, pressed and in a special part of your closet to pull out for any auditions, when needed.

Of all the tips, the best one was to wear your favorite outfit that makes you feel great – make sure it has proper colors that flatter you and you should feel ‘like a million dollars’ because you will then ‘act like a million dollars’! Bob thanked her, mentioned she would be back and said goodbye with a nod toward donating to The Actors Fund and the email where to send in questions!

Bob Blume’s company site is www.StepForwardEntertainment.com

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a question: askbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns