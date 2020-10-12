MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

Ask Bob Blume – Column #13 Moving to New York for your career with Guest Actress, Dahlia Legault

Responding to a question from Scotty L of Little Rock, AK;  I am planning to move to NY for my career, so what can I expect and what should I do?

Bob opened up by welcoming all to this edition of his column on Times Square Chronicles. He mentioned that the column is a benefit for The Actors Fund. Today’s guest is his client, Dahlia Legault, who had a recurring role for 3 years on The Walking Dead as Francine. He mentioned how you can look her up on IMDB. Dahlia has a fan club who follows her work. Before reading the question, Bob mentioned that she was chosen to answer this as she just moved from the South to New York prior to the pandemic. He read the question and turned it over to Dahlia, while also mentioning that she was the mom (Abby Ryan) in the Bernie and the Dolphin films (1 & 2).

Dahlia Legault

They discussed zombies (she was not one on the show) and Bob mentioned that he has a client who plays a zombie for a survival job which shocked Dahlia.

Dahlia mentioned that she got lucky when moving to NY, she imediately found a place to live. She had friends who sent went to when she was in college who had a place for her. However, others like Scotty L, assuming they are not lucky in this way, should go to apps like StreetEasy and CraigsList to secure affordable housing in NY and elaborated on both.

When asked by Bob how to go about making connections, Dahlia spoke about two different companies in NY – Actors Connection, where you can meet agents and casting directors. And One on One you learn about the audition process. Their classes are mostly virtual now but there was a friend who mentioned that he was in an actual classroom with a major casting director. They are pricey but put the money in and it will pay off.

Bob asked Dahlia the final question which was to give the difference between the South and working in NY. She said “New York is the largest city in the US. You are a mouse when you come here. You need a plan, bring money and attitude and you need to make your mark here!”

Bob said thanks, will bring you back, and told viewers to check out Dahlia’s IMDB and thanked Southeast agents Landrum Arts Louisiana for introducing Dahlia to himself. Bob reiterated about donating to The Actors Fund and to write to AskBobBlume@gmail.com with questions. Goodbye!

Bob Blume’s company site is www.StepForwardEntertainment.com 

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a question: askbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns

Ask Bob Blume is a new twice-weekly Video Column giving career advice to actors/performers of all ages, who are either current professionals or looking to enter show business.

