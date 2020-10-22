Ask Bob Blume – Column #16 When An Actor Has to Think and Act Like An Entrepreneur!

Learn from talent manager Bob Blume as he advises actors how to act and think like an entrepreneur during these difficult times.

This column is different from the prior columns as I am responding to a topic based on a number of different emails from readers inquiring about what they can do to help their career during this pandemic period.

It was noted that we are limited in what we were able to do during the pandemic and even right now. There is no live entertainment and most Americans are required to stay home most of the time as there is no theater or entertainment work in general.

The question is “what do we do?” There have been few, if any, forthcoming auditions. Rather than sit and wait for opportunities, we must learn to create our own to keep our career moving forward.

Giving examples of what some of his clients had accomplished, he also used how he personally handled the situation during this period.

He explained how he sat at home from mid-March to just a few weeks ago with no auditions to submit clients to. With no venues open to produce a show and Broadway being closed at least until the Fall of 2021, he fell under the heading of time to create opportunities for ourselves.

His client J.S. went into the upstate New York woods with some friends and created a short film with himself as the lead.

Two actors with initials M.W. and X.Z. filled their time by becoming involved in many professional Zoom readings of plays and musicals. They made none to a very little amount of money, but kept active and furthered their visibility and career by doing this work.

A third example is Samantha, who is creating shows and content, including a show about love and design out of Miami during this pandemic period.

He stressed that you must become an entrepreneur and cannot sit and wait to be called!

Bob used the rest of the column to discuss what he did during this period, while explaining that while bored and sitting in his chair at home, he started thinking “how can I promote my clients and my company?”

Bob then proceeded to lay out the back story, that led to streaming a benefit concert, with his clients and special friends, performing from their homes while in lockdown. That concert was Steppin’ Forward to Virtually Celebrate the Music of the Legendary Neil Sedaka.

He further discussed how he adapted a 2019 live concert at Green Room 42 into a streaming concert benefit, Asian Artists Step Forward!

Both concerts were a benefit for The Actors Fund Covid 19 relief effort. They made some money for the charity and were well-received by viewers, but more importantly gave his clients exposure.

Bob specifically made the point that he was most proud and excited by the fact that he taught himself how to edit videos well enough to produce high quality professional streaming concerts. To do this, it took him over 100 hours.

Most recently in August 2020, Bob partnered with the live virtual nightclub platform, MetropolitanZoom.com to produce, out of his home, which was set up to look like a club, a musical concert with 4 performers and a live pianist/synthesizer player – ALL in the same space together. A few stories about the event were touched on before he went onto plug his next concert on the same platform on November 12th at 7pm EST / 4pm PST with the title Triple Threat in Concert: Don’t Stop Believing!

Bob closed by reiterating that we cannot sit back and wait but must get ourselves out there and create something and/or learn new skills. He mentioned how a few of his clients learned new languages, while improving their accents to enhance their marketing ability.

Finally, Bob hopes that his viewers/readers are inspired by what he did and will channel the entrepreneur in themselves!

LINK to the concert Steppin’ Forward to Virtually Celebrate the Music of the Legendary Neil Sedaka

LINK to the concert Asian Artists Step Forward

Bob Blume’s company site is www.StepForwardEntertainment.com

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a question: askbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns