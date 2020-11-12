Ask Bob Blume – Column #21 Part 1 – How Do I Make Inroads into the US Entertainment Business as a Foreign Born Actor? with Mike Pu & Monica Sanborn

Bob, re-introduced guests Mike Pu and Monica Sanborn, while establishing that Mike is originally from Taiwan and Monica from Canada.

Picking up where the last column left off and continue to address the question from Martin C about a foreign actor making inroads within the US entertainment industry.

Mike Pu in a still from Dinosaur World

Mike Pu is an American citizen, originally from Taiwan, who settled in Washington D.C. before his move to New York. He is currently a lead in the #1 streaming film in China, Dinosaur World and had an appearance last season on the CBS TV show, Tommy.

Monica Sanborn in a still from On Girls

Monica Sanborn is from Windsor, Ontario (Canada), who has been permanently living in New York about a year, while working under an 0-1 Artist Visa as an actress in theatre and television. She previously stayed here as a tourist while studying at the Atlantic Theater Company

When Mike and Monica were brought on screen, Bob requested some advice for foreign born actors trying to work in the US.

Monica spoke first and responded by stating that one should bring joy with them to their work in the US, be confident and stay firm in who they are as an artist, and not try to arrange one’s past to fit what they think is being looked for here. She emphasized to “Bring your brilliance!”

Actors need to be well-trained, as it is a big part of an actor’s career. Coming from another country sometimes requires special training.

Mike’s native language is Mandarin (Chinese) and he has to train every day to work on his English, diction, usages, etc. Every actor should be truthful with themselves and break down what their weaknesses are while strengthening those weaknesses.

Monica discussed accent training. While referring to her own struggles with not letting her Canadian dialect interfere with portraying an American. She constantly trains in that area to eliminate parts of her speech, which she may not be aware of, changing the character she is portraying.

She used the example of the Canadian sorry which sounds like “sore – ee” – something an American would never say.

Actor’s must take themselves seriously enough to put in the necessary work.

Bob thanked both of them for being his guests. and reminds viewers to email questions for him to answer, or if they have questions for Mike or Monica, he would forward on to them.

The viewers are reminded that the column is a benefit for The Actors Fund Covid 19 relief effort and asked for donations from those who could afford it.

Links for Mike Pu:

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm10175907/.

Links for Monica Sanborn:

www.monicasanborn.com

https://www.instagram.com/monicasanborn/?hl=en

Bob Blume’s company site is www.StepForwardEntertainment.com

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a question: askbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns