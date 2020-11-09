Ask Bob Blume – Column #21 Part 1 – How Do I Make Inroads into the US Entertainment Business as a Foreign Born Actor? with Mike Pu & Monica Sanborn



Bob Blume opened by welcoming his viewers to the video column, while noting he is a talent manager and producer. he reminded viewers that the column is a benefit for The Actors Fund Covid 19 relief effort and asked for donations from those who could afford it.

Martin C of Rochester, New York, asked “How Do I Make Inroads into the US Entertainment Business as a Foreign Born Actor?”

To answer the questions he went to Mike Pu and Monica Sanborn.

Mike Pu

Mike Pu is an American citizen originally from Taiwan, settled in Washington D.C. and now lives in New York. He is a lead in the #1 streaming film in China, Dinosaur World and had an appearance last season on the CBS TV show, Tommy.

Monica Sanborn

Monica Sanborn is from Windsor, Ontario (Canada) who has been permanently living in NY about a year and working under an 0-1 Artist Visa in theatre and television.

Monica arrived in New York 6 years ago on a student visa while studying at the Atlantic Theater Company. Upon finishing her training there, she applied for and was granted an 0-1 Artist Visa and spoke about the positives and negatives with that.

The positives are that it allowed her to live and work in New York, the place she wanted to live and build a career in, as well as taking advantage of the opportunities that come forward. The negative was and still is finding job acceptance with the visa.

To illustrate Monica related the story of being booked as a co-star on FBI: Most Wanted only to have them rescind the offer when it was learned she was an 0-1 Visa actor. Bob then clarified the policy held by NBC Universal, the owner of the show, that the Artist Visa of any kind is not accepted for work on their productions.

Despite that, Monica is grateful the visa has allowed her to create a community in NY with fellow artists, especially those from Canada.

Monica learned that she needs to be very specific in goals and work to find the opportunities to pursue those ideals. It takes time, but is possible.

Mike, emphasized that all industries especially the entertainment industry are competitive and challenging. Having citizenship as opposed to a visa or green card, gives him an edge. He used his booking Tommy as an example because he may not have gotten the role if he were not a citizen.

The difference between a foreigner being a US citizen means booking a TV job and the actor on a special visa may not being allowed to take the job after booking it, i.e. Monica.

Mike then discussed the fact that he does not have to worry about visas. He has an edge since he speaks Mandarin and Portuguese, as well as English.

Working in Canada, China, overseas, also has its own set of problems.

Mike, in normal times as opposed to this time of Covid, could travel freely as a citizen, although he needs a visa for China.

Monica can work in Canada as she is a citizen of that country; however, during this time of Covid, she might not be able to get back to the US. In normal times, that would not be an issue.

Bob closed this segment by mentioning that nobody is sure, including the lawyers, how things will change under this new government following the presidential election.

Thanking Mike and Monica, Bob reminded viewers that Part 2 of the column with the same guests and topic would be out in a few days.

