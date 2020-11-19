Ask Bob Blume -Column #24 -What Do You Need To Submit for Jobs on Casting Sites?

Bob let his readers know he is a talent manager and producer who is there to answer their questions about the business. He reminded viewers that the column is a benefit for The Actors Fund Covid 19 relief effort and urged them to donate if it is affordable.

Today’s question is from a young Staten Island actor named Joey, a beginner who wants to submit himself for acting jobs, and asked “What is needed to be submitted for jobs on casting sites?”

Bob answered Joey’s question in a way that pertained to both beginning actors and those who have agency and/or management representation.

There are specific casting sites such as Actors Access and Casting Networks in New York. In Los Angeles, Actors Access, LA Casting (a division of Casting Networks) and Casting Frontier.

There is a fee to join and when you acquire representation, you put in the agent/managers codes so your respective representatives can submit you via their software.

There are other casting sites for actors that are not used by agents and managers, such as Backstage, NY Casting and Playbill.

On the site you need to put up headshots and character shots. Bob referred viewers to check out his prior 2-column discussions with his associate, Jacque Pedersen-Schrimscher as his guest.

Next, fill out your profile and resume. It is important to have a reel and/or clips of footage showing you performing. Individual clips should not be more than a minute and a half. They are more effective than a longer reel as casting directors simply do not have the time.

In answering the question what does an actor do when he or she doesn’t have any credits such as film work, commercials or TV and has no footage? You create your own footage. Find a monologue or a script from a TV show.

Make sure your footage looks professional and not like you shot it with a iPhone. Casting Directors do not want to see your auditions from other projects.

Actors will be judged on the quality of their pictures and reels first.

Always put your best footage at the top to immediately impress.

The reason clips are necessary is the algorithm which gives preference in position on CD computer to those that have clips.

In closing, Bob encouraged viewers to ask questions on any and all subjects related to acting.

Bob Blume’s company site is www.StepForwardEntertainment.com

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a question: askbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns