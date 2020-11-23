Ask Bob Blume – Column #25 – Advice for Actors from now through January 4, 2021

Welcome, I’m here to let you know the business of show. As a working talent manager and producer I am here to answer your questions about the business.

This column is different as I am not answering a viewer question, but giving actors time sensitive advice on what to do between now and January 4, 2021.

This column is a benefit for The Actors Fund Covid 19 relief effort and I strongly urge you to donate if you can. However, this fund is also a great source of financial assistance. If that is the case go to actorsfund.org and click on the center box with the heart where it says “get help.”

This week from Wednesday through Sunday is quiet due to the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. However, right after this, the business will be busy until mid-December as most major agencies and production companies close until January 4th or January 8th, 2021.

This year could be different due to the Covid delays, late deadlines, and the fact that nothing has been normal in 2020!

During this period, throughout the end of the year, actors should take advantage of any auditions they can get. If you are a local actor during the holidays, you could pick up auditions as the talent pool is thinner because of actors not available due to travel and those repped by major companies that are closed for the most part. So be on the alert.

Actors should use the holiday period to upgrade your pictures and update profiles and resumes on all casting sites.

Theatre actors you need to structure your resumes to feature whatever TV/Film/Commercials you have, as there is no theatre at this time.

TV episodics are casting and filming from now until mid-December with the exception of the upcoming holiday weekend. If an actor has a rep, make sure you stay in touch and be prepared.

Due to Covid, almost all, if not all, TV and streaming episodics are casting actors who are ONLY in the immediate vicinity of NY or LA depending where the show films. This is due to the various restrictions by the state Governors.

Feature films do not care about an actors’ location most of the time as they are casting in many cities and probably have start dates in late winter-early spring.

If you do not have a quality reel, it is hard to compete.

Young children can have a simple video monologue, but adult actors need quality footage or reels to compete.

Should there be a lockdown, he warned actors to be prepared to have all union productions closed due to stringent SAG requirements and possibly some non-union work. Check the trades on a regular basis via the internet.

I hope the coming year will be lockdown free, with a good vaccine.

Happy Thanksgiving and enjoy your holiday!

