Ask Bob Blume – Column #29 – Bob’s Resume Tips For Actors

In today’s column I am going to give tips to actors on making your resume stronger.

At the top of the your resume should be your name and your stats. Make sure they are correct. Also list if you are a union member such as SAG or AEA.

If you have an agent, make sure that is the prime if not the only contact on the resume and it is clear and prominent, usually in one of the corners. Same goes if you have a manager only with no agent. If you have both an agent and manager, the agent should be prominent and the manager contact needs to be listed less prominent.

Start off with film and TV even if you do not have a lot credits this should still be the first category. List the strongest and most impressive credits first regardless of it being TV or film.

If you have strong credits in both film & TV, then separate the categories.

Since there is no theatre at the moment, even if your theatre credits are stronger than the media credits, still list them afterwards.

Note: If theatre is first, TV/Film casting directors assume you are a theatre actor first and foremost. Not psychologically good for a casting director to think that if you are submitting for TV/film projects.

Make sure in every category, your most impressive credits are first. For example HBO, NBC, etc. carries more weight than a bigger role in a local TV cable show.

In the film category, put which studio or the production companies first.

For independent films, put in Indie Film, NY or Indie Short, LA etc. Only put director’s name in if it means something in the business.

Regarding setup, the following is standard.

The name of the production is in the left column. If the director is known to the industry, then you can put the name in brackets after the title.

Center column is the type of role such as lead, co-star, guest star, recurring role, series regular, etc. and possibly the name of the character – especially if it is an iconic character.

Right column should be the studio, production company, venue. theatre, etc and the city and/or state where it happened.

The theatre heading should be after film/tv and your theatre credits would be listed in order of importance. A smaller role on Broadway is more important than a lead in an unknown regional, etc.

For the commercial section, you can list ‘available upon request’ but if you have SAG national commercials or well-known SAG commercials, then you can list them and put additional commercials available upon request.

If an actor is a concert performer, that section should be next in the same format as the others.

There can be a section for Awards and Certifications, ie Outstanding College Performer, certification to be a paramedic or doctor, all of which could help you book a role.

In the Training & Education section, list your most prominent degree and your key acting coaches and training classes which will most impress CDs.

If you have a lot of training, don’t fill up your resume listing it all. Just list the best classes.

Skills and Hobbies should be listed if they are impressive and can help you book work. Use your judgement.

If you are more than an actor, such as singer, dancer, mimic, comedian, etc. list it.

In the printed resume, try to get it all on one page in large enough print to read easily. CDs will glance and if too difficult to read, may bypass you altogether.

Bottom line is the resume should tell a story. If you started out while in college in Indiana, you will have credits there. If you moved on to NY, those credits should go ahead, etc. A story of the trajectory of your career; with as much impact as possible, and easy to read!

