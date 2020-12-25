Ask Bob Blume – Column #34 – Actress Waiting Out the Pandemic in Spain with guest Maite Uzal

Merry Christmas, this is ASK BOB BLUME – a twice weekly visual column with summary discussing issues pertinent to the entertainment industry and appearing exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I am your Host and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a Talent Management and Production company located in both New York and Los Angeles. I am currently in New York.

Our column is also a benefit for The Actors Fund Covid 19 relief effort and I ask you to go to the link below on your screen and donate if you are in position to do so. They are most grateful to accept donations from $25 to whatever you want and this money is used to help out all eligible members of the entertainment community as a stimulus while in the pandemic.

Maite Uzal

The subject of today’s column #34 is a discussion with Spanish Actress, Maite Uzal currently sheltering in Madrid waiting for her American 1st National Tour of Fiddler on the Roof to resume after being shut down in mid-March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Maite Uzal came back to her NY apartment to live for a while following the shut down. However, upon hearing it may not resume until late 2021, she decided to go home to Madrid to be with family and hopefully secure work in Europe via her UK agent, Warren Bacci of the Top Talent Agency or in Mexico via her American agency, Eris Talent Agency.

I introduced a short clip of Maite performing in Fiddler on the Roof singing Do You Love Me? the Tevye of the production, is International star, Yehezkel Lazarov.

Asking Maite what it is like sheltering in Madrid. Her response was “I am happy visiting my family, but it is not the best of times as we wait for life as we know it to resume. In Madrid, there is a lot of activity in film and television. Netflix and other streaming platforms are shooting more in Spain right now. I beieve, although there is not a lot of theatre in Spain right now, it is more active than in the US. I have received auditions from both agencies during this time period, but cannot really take advantage of it. As an 0-1 Visa holder in the US, my interview in Spain was delayed a number of months and then the US was locked down to Europeans who were not American citizens, so I could not return to the US. In the UK, the new variant strain of Covid has them locked down, I am also shut out for the time being to traveling there. Spain has closed its border to the UK, so unless you are a Spanish citizen returning and then quarantine you are pretty much at a stand still. It is difficult to move around to take advantage of any potential work right now.”

In asking Maite if she had any advice for those actors in a similar situation in Canada or any other country including the US, Maite responded; “You should be on top all current immigration laws and rules, as they seem to change daily in different countries as well as in the US. Do not be downhearted or discouraged by the lack of work or opportunities to work. Create your own work. For example, I am writing scripts with talented friends in Madrid. Find your ideal audition, tape it and send to CDs to keep yourself relevant, etc. Prepare for success and to be ready when the business returns so you can go back and start working.”

Hope everyone had a good Christmas holiday and thank-you as always for viewing.

Take care!

