Ask Bob Blume – Column #38- Current Production Status with Audition Tips

Hi everyone, this is ASK BOB BLUME – a twice weekly visual column with summary discussing issues pertinent to the entertainment industry and appearing exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I am your Host and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a Talent Management and Production company located in both New York and Los Angeles. I am currently in New York.

Our column is also a benefit for The Actors Fund Covid 19 relief effort and I ask you to go to the link below on your screen and donate if you are in position to do so. They are most grateful to accept donations from $25 to whatever you want and this money is used to help out all eligible members of the entertainment community as a stimulus while in the pandemic

In today’s column I am giving some current status of production information from both coasts. 

I am also reviewing some audition tips for actors, which I feel need to be addressed. 

This column is a short one and I am not writing much of a summary, as I want you to watch the video. There is some very helpful information that you need to absorb.

Also, here is a link to a recent article on LA production in the Hollywood Reporter which you may find valuable.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/the-situation-remains-fluid-production-pause-in-los-angeles-may-extend-longer-amid-covid-surge

Again, should you have any questions, please email me at AskBobBlume@gmail.com and I will respond in a timely manner.
Have a great weekend!  So long for now!

Bob Blume’s company site is www.StepForwardEntertainment.com 

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a question: askbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns

