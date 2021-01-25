Ask Bob Blume – Column #43- Tips for Structuring An Acting Resume

Welcome to Column 43 of Ask Bob Blume. I am the host and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a bi-coastal talent management and entertainment production company.

Today’s topic is Tips for Structuring An Acting Resume.

This column is a benefit for The Actors Fund Covid 19 relief effort which is helping all in entertainment to help weather the financial hardships caused by the virus. Should you be so inclined and can afford it, the link to donate is actorsfund.org/stepforward

Today’s column is totally visual as I demonstrate in detail on screen how to structure an acting resume on actors access/breakdowns software.

Using the resume of client Kea Chan, I show in detail how to build the resume on the actors access software.

Going to the final results, I show how the resume looks to casting directors, producers, etc. when submitted to pitch a client.

Along the way, I give my tips for making the resume stronger.

After watching the video column, should you have questions, please email me at AskBobBlume@gmail.com.

Thank you and goodbye.

Thanks to Mauna Kea Chan for allowing us to use her resume as a demo. Here is a link to her work:

https://stepforwardentertainment.com/shout-outs/f/kea-chan-1

Step Forward Entertainment site is www.StepForwardEntertainment.com

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a question: askbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns