Ask Bob Blume – Column #44- Introducing Gemma Farquhar and her column Gemma’s Gem of the Week

Today’s column #44 is a special one, as I am going to introduce you to model, actress, writer and Step Forward Entertainment client, Gemma Farquhar.

My next column will see Gemma launching a brand new column called, Gemma’s Gem of the Week. Gemma is an actress, author, educator, & mental health advocate. Her column focuses on navigating life as a 20-something in our current global climate. She is passionate about defying the status quo and challenging societal normalities. Gemma believes in the power of writing and the endless resilience of the creative world. Both are unstoppable forces that forever teach us what it means to be deeply human.

Gemma’s Gem of the Week artwork

Gemma’s column is specifically for 20-somethings to help them deal with today’s goings on. Other age groups will be helped by learning how to better navigate dealing with the 20-somethings in both the workplace and family.

I found her views fascinating and when her column was pitched to the publisher of this newspaper, Suzanna was quite excited to have her on board.

My Ask Bob Blume column will now be published once a week on Mondays and Gemma’s column will be published on Fridays. I hope you continue to enjoy mine and will love Gemma’s, so without further ado, let’s meet Gemma.

NOTE: As the purpose of today’s column is not to read but to see Gemma and get a feel for her before reading her upcoming column…I will only summarize the interview but really want you to view the video!

Gemma Farquhar

GEMMA: Hi everyone. I published my debut book, 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘚𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘕𝘦𝘸, at the end of 2020. This book is split up into 5 different chapters that discuss the innocence of youth, navigating the growing pains of adulthood, dealing with trauma and mental health, and turning pain into strength as a survivor. My column will be an extension of the philosophies reflected in the book. I am aiming to normalize the topic of mental health by expanding it to larger platforms. People want to be heard. People deserve to be heard. Extensions of this column will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

I welcome all ages and generations to this column in the hopes of achieving harmonious relationships and understanding with one another.

The artwork used in the column was designed by illustrator Brittanie Mitchell, who also designed the cover of my book. Brittanie is a very talented and bold artist and a wonderful soul.

Visit Times Square Chronicles to view the Gemma’s Gem of the Week column. You can also purchase my book on AMAZON.COM I look forward to having all of you as my readers and will welcome comments and questions.

