Ask Bob Blume – Column #45- PR Tips for Staying Relevant During the Pandemic

Welcome everyone, this is Ask Bob Blume – a weekly visual column with summary discussing issues pertinent to the entertainment industry and appearing exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles . (T2Conline.com)

I am your Host,and, President of Step Forward Entertainment, a Talent Management and Production company located in both New York and Los Angeles. I happen to be in New York.

Our column is also a benefit for The Actors Fund Covid 19 relief effort and I ask you to go to the link below on your screen actorsfund.org/stepforward and donate if you are in position to do so. They are most grateful to accept donations from $25 to whatever you want and this money is used to help out all eligible members of the entertainment community as a stimulus while in the pandemic. 

Today’s column is how to stay relevant during the pandemic. PR is expensive and most people cannot afford it. Now more than ever if you are an artist, you need to keep yourself relevant.

In addition to my advice on the subject, I am referring to a paperback book called Cut the Bull$hit by PR guru Zack Teperman.

Tip 1 – Use social media to promote yourself.

Tip 2 – Know the News – Understand what is going on out there and use what you do to fit.

Tip 3 –  Think Outside the Box – Do your own press releases and put a spin on things and get it out there.

Tip 4 – Look for charities that you can become publicly involved with.

Tip 5 – Be Quick – respond to people who comment, ask questions, etc on your social media platforms, newsletters, etc.

Tip 6 – Get involved with quality people and demonstrate your talent on zoom if possible.

Have a wonderful day!.

To purchase Cut the Bull$hit by Zack Teperman

Step Forward Entertainment site is www.StepForwardEntertainment.com

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a questionaskbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns

Ask Bob Blume is a new twice-weekly Video Column giving career advice to actors/performers of all ages, who are either current professionals or looking to enter show business. The column will offer free advice, and answer questions from viewer emails by Robert R Blume (aka Bob) a respected veteran entertainment talent manager and producer. As the President of the bi-coastal talent management and production company Step Forward Entertainment, Bob currently oversees the careers of professional actors/singers/dancers/reporters, as well as serving as an Executive Producer of the Annual DRAMA DESK AWARDS (the “Golden Globes” of theatre) from 1999 until 2018. To submit questions: AskBobBlume@gmail.com For information on Bob: StepForwardEntertainment.com / RobertRBlume.com

