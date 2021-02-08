Ask Bob Blume – Column #45- PR Tips for Staying Relevant During the Pandemic

Welcome everyone, this is Ask Bob Blume – a weekly visual column with summary discussing issues pertinent to the entertainment industry and appearing exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles . (T2Conline.com)

I am your Host,and, President of Step Forward Entertainment, a Talent Management and Production company located in both New York and Los Angeles. I happen to be in New York.

Our column is also a benefit for The Actors Fund Covid 19 relief effort and I ask you to go to the link below on your screen actorsfund.org/stepforward and donate if you are in position to do so. They are most grateful to accept donations from $25 to whatever you want and this money is used to help out all eligible members of the entertainment community as a stimulus while in the pandemic.

Today’s column is how to stay relevant during the pandemic. PR is expensive and most people cannot afford it. Now more than ever if you are an artist, you need to keep yourself relevant.

In addition to my advice on the subject, I am referring to a paperback book called Cut the Bull$hit by PR guru Zack Teperman.

Tip 1 – Use social media to promote yourself.

Tip 2 – Know the News – Understand what is going on out there and use what you do to fit.

Tip 3 – Think Outside the Box – Do your own press releases and put a spin on things and get it out there.

Tip 4 – Look for charities that you can become publicly involved with.

Tip 5 – Be Quick – respond to people who comment, ask questions, etc on your social media platforms, newsletters, etc.

Tip 6 – Get involved with quality people and demonstrate your talent on zoom if possible.

