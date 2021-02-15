MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

Ask Bob Blume – Column #46 – Tips for Equipment Needed for Home Video Auditions

Welcome everyone, to Ask Bob Blume – a weekly visual column with summary discussing issues pertinent to the entertainment industry and appearing exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles (T2Conline.com).

I am your host President of Step Forward Entertainment, a Talent Management and Production company located in both New York and Los Angeles. 

This column is also a benefit for The Actors Fund Covid 19 relief effort. actorsfund.org/stepforward if you can donate they are most grateful to accept donations from $25 to whatever you want. This money is used to help out eligible members of the entertainment community as a stimulus while in the pandemic. 

Today’s column #46 offers tips for equipment needed for home video auditions. This column is highly visual, as I show you basic equipment needed to properly submit quality video auditions live or self tape from your home.

Client Kea Chan will help me to demonstrate the basic type of background, lighting and teleprompter equipment needed for an audition via video. This is for use in a home studio, where I just finished helping Kea shoot an audition.

As the information in this column is mostly visual, I ask you to please watch the video to see what is needed.

I will also speak briefly about casting expectations, which makes this basic equipment so important.

After viewing, if you have further questions, please email me at AskBobBlume@gmail.com and I will be happy to answer as quickly as I can.
Thank you for reading and viewing. 

Have a wonderful day.

Step Forward Entertainment site is www.StepForwardEntertainment.com

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a questionaskbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns

Film

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

