Ask Bob Blume – Column 49 – Are You Prepared For The Current TV Pilot/Episodic Season?

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles.

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward and, if in position to do so, please donate.

Today’s column #49 is titled “Are you prepared for the current TV Pilot/Episodic season?”

Right now, we’re in the throes of pilot season. It’s also TV episodic season and every production is pretty much casting and is in production as I speak. Feature films are also casting, but this column will discuss only TV pilots and episodic’s.

Now when I ask if you are prepared, I speak especially to those who have a representative (rep -agent or manager). Of course, the rep will be submitting you for these pilots and these television shows on both coasts, Atlanta or other locations where casting is taking place.

It Is very important, especially for you who have managers that submit or agents, that you give them the best materials and casting profiles to get opportunities.

As a rep, I deal with some clients that still have inferior pictures, or are missing proper media, or have outdated resume or profile, etc. It is important to correct this ASAP.

I also need to impress upon you how important quality pictures are as this is what is needed to get you in the room. (Note: that is the term for auditions whether live or on video).

Casting Directors receive on their computer screens approximately 1500 submissions in NY and 3000 in Los Angeles. You will need to pop out of that computer on a casting director’s desk as a fit for the role to have a shot at an audition

Also, breakdowns (actors access version for reps) has an algorithm built in where if you don’t have media, you go to the bottom of the list automatically and casting directors may not ever get to see you.

If you have not had recent contact with your rep, email them now to ask if your materials are to speed for the current pilot and tv episodic season. If they need something from you – get it to them.

If pictures are not up to speed, find a photographer and give the rep the pictures needed. If you have totally changed hair, look or color, new pictures to represent you are necessary.

It is important that your profile is up-to-date, and every box needed is checked. If you do a professional accent or speak a foreign language, such as Arabic – if not checked, both the rep and casting director will not know it. Is your height the same as it was two years ago? It’s that simple.

Be prepared, it’s very competitive and newcomers will have a better shot at an episodic then a pilot. And why is that? Because a pilot is trying to sell to Amazon, CBS, NBC or Netflix. They’re going to use the best people they can to put forth their product thus, if you are an actor with limited credits, your chances of getting a role on a pilot are a lot slimmer and getting a shot on a weekly episodic, remember that.

Pilots are being cast and all the episodics are now in full production, you want to be ready for these shows. Again, if your sites, meaning breakdowns, actors’ access, casting network in New York and LA Casting and Casting Frontiers in Los Angeles need to be up to speed or you will miss out. You need every edge to get audition opportunities.

If you have any questions, you can email me at askbobblume@gmail.com Alright, thank you very much for watching.

To summarize, I really hope that you pay attention to what I’m saying to give yourself the best opportunity. Pictures are most important. Make sure your credits are accurate and in order. Tip for your resume – if Theater is at the top, move it below TV and film because if casting sees this first, psychologically, it is possible you will be bypassed as a theatre actor not for TV and Film. Make sure that things that roles you did on major networks or ‘name’ directors are easily seen at the top. If you have special skills that are in demand, such as you speak multiple languages or are diverse, that’s important.

I wish you all luck. Thanks again, goodbye!

Step Forward Entertainment site is http://www.stepforwardentertainment.com/

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a question: askbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns