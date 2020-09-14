Ask Bob Blume – Column #5 with special guest Ted Maier, Avalon Artists Group part 2 of 2

How do I get a NY or LA agent for my talented child when I do not live in NY or LA? Continuation of conversation with special guest Ted Maier, Director of Youth Division for Avalon Artists Group in Los Angeles and New York! (To see part 1 click here)

Bob opened up by stating that his column is specifically geared to people who want to be in the entertainment industry. He is qualified for this as he has been a long time entertainment manager and producer, and with his West Coast associate, Jacque Pedersen-Schrimscher, they manage a lot of actor’s careers and have a good name in the business.

In this column, we are continuing the conversation with Ted Maier, the head of youth division of Avalon Artists Group. If you need to see the prior column with the first part of the interview with Ted Maier, please look for the link below.

Also, Bob reminded viewers that his column is always a benefit for The Actors Fund and hope that you can donate if you can afford it to the link www.actorsfund.org/stepforward. Regardless, he wants you to enjoy the column and learn from it. Now to continue the conversation with Ted Maier, located in Los Angeles.

Bob continued by mentioning that now due to the current climate, most TV and Film auditions are by self tape; however, what is the situation with major commercials as they usually only audition actors live. Will they take young actors from the middle of the country? He also pointed out that most major SAG commercials cast are filmed in Los Angeles as opposed to New York.

Ted responded by stating that actors that live in other parts of the country like Corpus Christi can self tape for TV/Film roles as long as they are willing to fly in to do the job or for a major callback. For smaller roles, casting assumes the actors live in NY or LA. Thus if Ted gets you and audition for I.e. one line on a Disney show – you will have to fly yourself, in and house yourself as if you live in LA. But if you want an acting career and you live outside the major markets, you need to do this. However, if it is a big project and they want you – and you might be working for several months – they will fly you and pay for you to be there on set. Commercials are different in that most major union commercials cast locally and expect you to be local.

Bob put Ted on the spot and asked him if he can tell him about some of his clients that are on TV and the viewers could identify with. He mentioned he represents the best friend in the Disney show, Diary of a Future President, Carmina Garry and just had his client, cannot be named at this time, book the series regular role of the Pink Ranger on the Power Rangers TV series for the next 4 years.

Bob wrapping it up and thanking Ted for all the information also asked him about local events that parents and their kids can attend to audition for agents, managers, etc. Ted’s response that he just came from a scouting mission in Dallas and there competitions that Kim Dawson has in Dallas, Barbizon has events, Gage Parkes in Houston and events in other parts of the country where local agents and those from LA and NY attend to look for talented kids.

Bob ended the column by reminding viewers the The Actors Fund gave out over 12 million dollars during Covid 19 to help them get through this time and hopefully if affordable, people could donate.

