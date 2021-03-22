Ask Bob Blume – Column 51 – Dedicated to Don Castaldi – Tips for Pitching Agents Pt 1 of 2

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles.

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward and, if in position to do so, please donate.

This column #51 is actually the 1st of 2 columns, where tips on how to pitch to an agent, by both actors and managers like myself, will be discussed briefly. The 2nd column next week will feature my West Coast associate, former agent, Jacque Pedersen-Schrimscher, who will go into greater detail.

Today’s column is dedicated to Don Castaldi, a long-time friend and mentor who recently passed away. Without his guidance in my early years, I probably would not have become the manager I am today.

Don’s input was invaluable as he taught me how to negotiate; how to never give up on a deal and to find the common ground to make it work. His philosophy was to be tough but fair and look to make all situations work for both parties as best as possible given the particular circumstance. Don worked as both a booking agent and manager for musical talent, specialty acts, major hotels in NY and Vegas and spent the last part of his life overseeing music publishing companies.

(L to R) Earl Wilson Jr., Bob Blume, Don Castaldi

For a better reference, please see the above photo. Earl Wilson Jr. is the son of the famous columnist and composer of musicals including the 1970’s hit, Let My People Come. We had a reunion lunch, when we all lived in the Murray Hill section of Manhattan. From the mid 1970’s through the 1990’s, we would regularly meet to discuss deals, bookings, business philosophy, etc. Don and I worked together for Henry Jerome Music Company. Don oversaw the music publishing from the Grammy nominated hit show by Earl. I was the General Manager of their record label, Libra Records, in addition to being the MC of the show and either house manager or stage manager at different times during the run at the Village Gate.

Don’s mentoring in honing my skills in talent pitching, marketing, negotiating and managing was a major influence in my success over the last 25 years and directly impacts our column today with respect to giving tips on how to pitch to an agent on behalf of a client.

In this column I want to continue speaking about certain values I learned from Don. This discussion is about how performers need an agency representation to really work at a higher level. It is extremely difficult to land big jobs without a quality agent on your side.

When pitching to an agent, the artist (and manager) must remember that you need to know what the particular agent or agency is looking for. It is not what you want, but what the agent wants!

Agents submit performers for jobs and get paid on commission when the performer works. Thus, agents always look for performers that can book jobs and work, sooner rather than later, if not right now.

As a rule, agents do not want to work for nothing for an extended period of time needed to develop an artist. They want to sign them with the expectation they will receive auditions and book jobs -make money!

Prior to pitching to an agent, the artist and manager must analyze the situation. Is the performer a fit for what this agent does? Do they have a strong enough resume to entice the agent? If not, the agent probably will not have the meeting or be very dismissive and walk away.

Also, what needs to be taken into consideration, is that in today’s market, you need to factor in that diverse clients will have more opportunities than Caucasian clients. Agents know this!

Another important factor for an artist or manager is to know if your client’s credentials and experience are a fit for what that particular agent does. For example, large agencies have commercial and legit (theatre, TV & film) divisions and they are often divided into union and non union categories. If you are non-union, only that division will be interested.

Smaller and mid-size agents will take on both union and non-union and possibly handle both commercial and legit. Thus, before pitching, make sure you know exactly how the agent/agency is structured and what they look for. Then, after analyzing, the question is are you a possible fit?

Another fact to take into consideration is what territories do the agent/agency cover. Are they covering the local market? Or are they national or international like “the big boys.” I am referring to agencies such as CAA, WME, Innovative Artists, KMR, A3 Artists (formerly Abrams), who actually cover clients worldwide.

Now that I have given you some basics, please see next week’s column with my guest, Jacque Pedersen-Schrimscher, who will go into more specific details on the intricacies of pitching to an agent. As a longtime former agent in Los Angeles and Atlanta, she is most qualified to give you the insight of what the agents really want.

Thanks again for reading and if you have any questions for Jackie to address before next week’s column, please write to AskBobBlume@gmail.com.

I only wish for all of you that you have a ‘Don Castaldi’ type person In your life to help mentor you in whatever career you choose.

Have yourself a wonderful day!

Step Forward Entertainment site is http://www.stepforwardentertainment.com/

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a question: askbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns