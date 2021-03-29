Ask Bob Blume –Column #52 – Tips for Pitching Agents (Pt 2 of 2)

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles.

This column #52 is actually the 2nd of 2 columns, with tips on how to pitch an agent. This article is for both actors, and managers to discussed in detail this issue. Originally long time former agent and now my west coast associate, Jacque Pedersen -Schrimscher was here to discuss with me this issue however, she was unavailable. I instead researched the topic with a number of other agents.

Key points from the prior column are:

A Talent/Manager must know what the particular agent/agency is looking for An Actor must meet the criteria set by the agent You need to know if an agent is seeking additional talent at that time

With this in mind, I asked the agents I contacted what is important to them when considering taking on a new client.

For theatrical representation – they want an IMDB star meter of under 20,000. If they are a Top 10 agency and most major agents will not consider anyone with a star meter over that unless they are a specific castable type. Higher then a 50,000-star meter will not entice most agents to even consider the talent.

Very important to all the agents I spoke to are both the submission to audition ratio and, more importantly, the audition to booking ratio. Booking ratio should be at least 50% to many top agents.

With respect to talent’s resume, they want to see at least one recent co-star on a network show in the prior season. If talent has older credits but nothing substantial in the last 2 years, the agent will want to know why.

With respect to commercials, these bookings are a great selling tool especially if talent is getting lots of exposure. If the talent says they are not interested in doing commercials, this will ‘turn off many agents.

National commercial bookings are also a great selling tool especially one that is getting talent a lot of exposure.

Other additional Items that was also important to the agents when considering talent included:

Agent calls and emails are returned quickly, usually within minutes.

Make sure casting never has to called or email saying that the actor is late or a no show.

That an actor emails the agent a quick note letting them know how he/she felt the audition went on a co-star or above theatrical audition.

Talent understands that any suggestions offered by agent re: pic/reel/etc. is meant to help and not to crush his/her spirit.

Talent asks for and then listens to agent’s advice. They should not go off without letting an agent know in advance about changing their hair length/color/style, post new pics or a new reel .

Talent replaces old pictures that are not working. For adults, new pictures every 2 years and each year for children. Note: If casting did not call you in this season, why do you think they will call you in next season with the same pics. Also, pictures need to look like talent does now.

Reels are important. If actor is new, then create a 40 second monologue or a scene to have on casting sites.

Resume formatted correctly.

Talent’s IMDB profile matches what is on the resume.

The talent is consistently training, taking class and getting better.

Talent has realistic expectations of what agent will do and in what time frame.

Talent is marketable and knows the right venue where they can succeed.

Talent has researched the agent’s roster and already knows what the agent is looking for and can answer why talent would be a good addition to the agent’s roster.

To conclude, agents like to add talent they genuinely want to go to bat for and want to be their client for the long haul. They also want the talent to be confident in their ability, interview skills and audition skills.

And finally, Agents appreciate a thank you from the client for every audition, advisement and booking! It is psychological income!

Hope these tips from this and the prior column is most beneficial for you in your career.

