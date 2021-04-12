MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Ask Bob Blume –Column #54 – Fun Memories of Drama Desk Awards By An Executive Producer

Ask Bob Blume –Column #54 – Fun Memories of Drama Desk Awards By An Executive Producer

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles. 

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward and,  if in position to do so, please donate.

In today’s column, I am relating stories, many of them use pictures and videos, pertinent to my time as Executive Producer of the Annual Drama Desk Awards from 1999 to 2011.

The stories will include the Redgrave sisters (Lynn & Vanessa), Robert Goulet, Harvey Fierstein, Antonio Banderas, Daniel Radcliffe, Rue McClanahan among others. 

The video will include a promo clip from PBS, a short film highlighting Mitzi Gaynor and the 2010 Awards, and the very entertaining opening monologue and number from Kristen Chenoweth, while hosting the 2007 Awards.

There will also be pictures that include the Redgrave sisters, Robert Goulet, Antonio Banderas and Daniel Radcliffe among others.

Please watch the video column and I hope you are entertained.

Thank you and goodbye!  

Step Forward Entertainment site is http://www.stepforwardentertainment.com/

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a question: askbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns

Related Items
Broadway

Ask Bob Blume is a new twice-weekly Video Column giving career advice to actors/performers of all ages, who are either current professionals or looking to enter show business. The column will offer free advice, and answer questions from viewer emails by Robert R Blume (aka Bob) a respected veteran entertainment talent manager and producer. As the President of the bi-coastal talent management and production company Step Forward Entertainment, Bob currently oversees the careers of professional actors/singers/dancers/reporters, as well as serving as an Executive Producer of the Annual DRAMA DESK AWARDS (the “Golden Globes” of theatre) from 1999 until 2018. To submit questions: AskBobBlume@gmail.com For information on Bob: StepForwardEntertainment.com / RobertRBlume.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Classic Stage Company Celebrates Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Assassins With Star Studded Benefit

Suzanna BowlingApril 11, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: André De Shields, Broadway Vaccination, The Shuttered Venue Grant Program Shut Down,GTG Celebrates The Bard’s Birthday, Happy Birthday Shakespeare-457

Suzanna BowlingApril 10, 2021
Read More

Melvin Van Peebles’ Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death Coming To Broadway

Suzanna BowlingApril 5, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Diana The Musical, The Musicals of Musicals (The Musical!), Thoughts of a Colored Man, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical: Original Cast Recording, Jamie deRoy and The Bistro Awards

Suzanna BowlingApril 5, 2021
Read More

The Lamb’s Virtual Conversation With George Chakiris

Suzanna BowlingApril 3, 2021
Read More

Meet Brett Boles Whose New TikTok Series Spills The Tea On Broadway Musical Theatre

Suzanna BowlingApril 2, 2021
Read More

Tony Award Nominee Montego Glover and Broadway’s Quentin Earl Darrington Go Beyond the Veil

Suzanna BowlingMarch 31, 2021
Read More

Adam Lambert Writing a New Musical Based on a Real Person

Suzanna BowlingMarch 22, 2021
Read More

A Wonderful Guy Conversations with the Great Men of Musical Theater

Suzanna BowlingMarch 19, 2021
Read More