Ask Bob Blume –Column #56 –Tips for Writers from Author Elizabeth Fuller

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles.

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward and, if in position to do so, please donate.

Today’s column is Tips for Writers from Author Elizabeth Fuller

Elizabeth Fuller

Over the past year I have received a number of emails from both young and beginner writers asking for advice. Thus, this week, I thought I would invite noted author and playwright, Elizabeth Fuller to speak on the subject. Ms. Fuller is a personal friend of mine for many years, as I have produced a number of her plays and I am in the process of producing her latest play (co-written with Joel Vig), The Interrupted Journey. The play, based on the book of the same name, by John G. Fuller has a big studio film with ‘A’ list star in the works.

in the show Me and Jezebel

Liz, as I call her, has written 10 published books and is an Op-Ed contributor to the New York Times. She has also written a number of plays, including the hit off-Broadway play, Me and Jezebel based on her book of the same name. The play has been produced in New York twice, receiving the Broadway.com award for Best Play of 2015; and has had productions throughout the US and in 15 foreign countries.

Bob Blume: Hi Liz! How are you doing?

Liz Fuller: I’m great, thanks Bobby.

Bob Blume: I have a lot of young people that write in regarding advice about writing plays and books. You have been a longtime successful writer with books and plays all over the world. I thought it would be good to have you on the column to give them advice.

Liz Fuller: Sure! I had a great mentor when I started out in my early 20s working for an investigative journalist and well-known writer whom I later married. He gave me the best advice in the world! He said: “if you want to write a book. It’s got to be your dedication.”

Back then we used typewriters, as personal computers didn’t exist yet, and he said to get up every morning like you’re taking the commuter and be at your desk writing at 7am.

I did it 7 days a week and it became my job. I would not see anyone or let anyone drop by “my office” as I was at work.

I went on to write many books and plays and always with total dedication. You don’t wait for inspiration. As the old cliche goes, creativity is 90% perspiration and 10% inspiration.

It is always scary. I would go to my computer and I’m looking at a blank screen and then all of a sudden out of nowhere it just happens. But you have to sit there. You have to force it. There’s no such thing as waiting for inspiration that does not exist. And it’s best if you try to set the number of pages to complete.

I set myself a very small limit of pages that I had to have – one perfect page at the end of the day and not a page that I would go back.

And sometimes you have to rewrite. It doesn’t sound like a lot, 1 page a day, right? If you do one page a day and 30 days, you have a chapter of 30 pages.

I did it this way, so I wouldn’t have that pressure of having to go back and do laborious rewriting. I made sure that it was a perfect! Back in the day, I would sometimes rewrite a page 13 times because it was before computers.

I probably could do 2 pages today but I might just set myself one page knowing that at the end of a month, I’d have a chapter, and at the end of nine months, same as a baby. I would have a book.

That is the way it’s been for my whole life. I started writing in my 20’s but I’m not writing books now as I am writing plays which is my real love.

You may say to yourself, “I’m not feeling it today!” You never feel like it! You go to your computer and you’re terrified when you sit in front of the screen. You’re terrified. What if it doesn’t come?

I believe very much in the spiritual and have what I what many creative people, such as Mozart, Chopin, who believed that that all their compositions came from their guides or they may not have called it that, but I called them my surfers. I see my spiritual guides on surfing boards, and I say OK, just bring it to me.

I found if I start a book and I can get a good first line, then the book is done. Gone With The Wind, the classically beautiful line is “Scarlett O’Hara was not beautiful but few men realized it!”

To reiterate, if you can get one good opening sentence, the book will be written. It has been said that a writer keeps writing the same story over and over again. And at the end of the day, I think I’ve written the same story over and over and over again.

Bob Blume: Before we end, I would like to ask you the question, how do young and new writers get their product seen?

Liz Fuller: Previously, when writer went to self-publish, it was looked upon as a horrible thing. It would be considered a vanity product, tacky and would not get into bookstores.

Now, “bookbaby” (https://www.bookbaby.com) is totally legitimate. If you’ve got a story, you can get it just as an e-book, you can have it all around the world in about a month after you do it! Apple, Kindle and Amazon and maybe twenty others can be contacted to get it out.

Bob Blume: I thank you so much. I know your advice is going to help a lot of young writers. What are you doing right now that you’re most excited about?

Liz Fuller: Well, The Interrupted Journey with you. Bob, I had to get a plug in (laughs). Yes, and we’re very excited about getting that play going as theater starts to open up! Hopefully, by the summer or fall.

Bob Blume: You’ll see at the bottom of the column we’re going to have a link there.

Liz Fuller: Yes, it was written by me with another co-writer.

Bob Blume: The link for information on it is below. links to see the end of the column. Thanks so much for being on with me. Goodbye.

Liz Fuller: Bye Bobby.

