Ask Bob Blume – Column #6 Audition Tips

Question from Lorraine P in Chicago, IL: If I have an in-person audition or Live Zoom audition, do you have some tips on auditioning?

Bob opened by welcoming all to this edition of his column on Times Square Chronicles where he speaks on video in addition to a written summary. He reminds the readers that the column is devised to answer viewer questions asked of a manager and/or producer like himself, so to please email your questions to askbobblume@gmail.com.

He also stated that the column is a benefit for The Actors Fund and elaborated on it some. The link to donate was on the video and is below the written summary here.

In answering the question, Bob made the point that a lot of people think they know how to audition but they don’t! He advised that, when you go to a live audition, from the time you walk in the building where the audition is being held until you leave, you are “ON,” You never know who you will run into the elevator, stairway, outer room, bathroom, etc. Always look good, be yourself, smiling, positive until you leave the building. He then told a personal story, about an obnoxious female actor in the waiting area, to make an example of what he just advised.

With respect to zoom auditions, remember that you are “on” from the time you are in the virtual waiting room until the zoom meeting is ended and the internet connection is severed. Always be positive, be somebody they want to work with. With talent and the look the same, people that casting find more charming have the edge to book the job. In the waiting room, be professional and prepared. If you are going over lines, don’t read out loud but in your head. You don’t want to disturb others and you also don’t know if other actors there are for the same or different roles. If you need to go over your lines out loud, go into a hallway where it is quiet.

When you get into the audition room, be cooperative, be friendly. Chances are there two casting directors, one who is filming your audition and one who is a reader. Don’t assume the readers are good actors and sometimes they are bad purposeful so they see how you handle your character. He gave an example of a bad line reading.

Dressing for the audition is important. You should not be in costume but you must dress appropriately for the character. Casting will turn-off to the actor when they don’t similar to the character they are portraying. He then gave an example of an auditioner for a CSI detective who auditioned in slovenly clothes and casting didn’t believe they understood or exemplified their character. Dress for success and dress appropriately.

In closing, Bob mentioned if viewers need more specifics, they should email the column at the given address and he will either bring it up on another column or answer it privately via email. He thanked everyone, gave his company website URL and The Actors Fund donation URL and signed off.

Bob Blume’s company website is www.StepForwardEntertainment.com

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

